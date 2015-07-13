jonathan18:



Thanks for the feedback thus far.



We too have a wood burner (and a gas fire - all main options covered!), but TBH I'm totally over the hassle of stacking wood, bringing it in, starting the fire, waiting for the damn thing to produce some decent heat, putting up with the loud fan needed to distribute the warmth [it's built in to the fireplace], cleaning the fire, and dusting off every surface due to the stuff left everywhere as a result of running the fan. And still only heating half the house!



The logic behind thinking of putting a vent in the hallway is because the hallway will be heated over-night, but only two of the rooms in that 'zone' (one empty bedroom and our own bedroom, at opposite ends of the hall) would have doors open at night; it'll be pulling air from under the doors from two other heated rooms (the kids' bedrooms) and of course the cold air from under the doors of 'living' zone (which won't be heated at night, assuming a two-zone solution).



Given we keep our bedroom door open at night, wouldn't there be a risk of our room being fairly cool if there's no additional vents in the hall? (and the plan is to have the vent in the hall just near our bedroom). Or could that be managed by following one installer's suggestion of having the return vent just by the entrance way (ie, also near our bedroom door), therefore the air being sucked into that return will all be travelling past our bedroom, negating the lack of a vent? I just don't want to end up with a cold bedroom, despite spending big bucks to avoid this very thing, so want to get this aspect right!



Any thoughts re location of the other vents? I'm tempted - if I indeed don't need a vent in the hall - to put one in the laundy (unlabelled room in the bottom left of the picture). It gets #$@# freezing in there, and while it's not a 'living' space, the ability to warm it would be a nice-to-have and make it less dire to work in there (plus not make it so bad when the rest of the family leave the door between the kitchen and laundry open!).



I've spoken to the installers re location of thermostat; apparently, some (I think it was the Daikin) use an averaging between the temperatures at the location of the controller and of one of the returns, and the installer claimed they'd never had to change this default, but said there's just a systems tweak required if we want it to measure solely off the controller. Speaking of which - should this affect where we have the controller placed? I'm thinking in the kitchen/dining or lounge, and not too near the back door into the laundry (as that would be relatively affected by change in temperature due to cold air coming in when people use the back door.