jonathan18:

We’re planning on having a central heating system installed in our 1920s house; while it’s got ceiling and underfloor insulation it’s still too cold for us in winter, and we’d like an easy-to-use, all-of-house solution (as this is the only thing we really dislike about the house). We’ve considered gas (having read though earlier threads on GZ extolling its virtues), but have decided on a ducted heatpump. Where we live (PN) doesn’t get too cold, so I’ve not got a big concern regarding the system’s failure to operate fully in low temperatures (but will avoid brands/models known for not operating well in such situations). Anyway, thus far we’ve had three different companies visit; the first two to provide quotes are significantly different in cost but also level of detail, brand and model used etc (all three companies agree for the need for a unit of about 16kW heating capacity). I was hoping I could ask the knowledgeable community on here for some advice; apologies for the length of post, but thanks heaps in advance for your responses.
Brands
We have totally contradictory advice on this; two companies like Panasonic ducted systems, the other doesn’t; the third company recommends Daikin, one of the others doesn’t. Between these two brands, can we go horribly wrong, or should we be going by features/COP figures etc? We are definitely set on being able to have full control via smartphone, so we are limited to those that provide for this (whether built-in or additional module). Interestingly, all agreed on not recommending Fujitsu.
Zones
We like the idea of zonal control, but are not sure whether it’s necessary or workable. Our preference would be for two zones: one in the living side of the house, the other for the bedrooms and hall (diagram attached). This would allow us to keep the bedrooms warm all night, and have the living side switch on to warm just before we get up. Similarly, in summer the living side of the house can get really hot (due to big east-facing windows), so it would be useful to cool only those rooms.
If we went with zones, we’re planning on going with the Daikin FDYQT125L model, which has zone control built-in so is fully controllable by the unit (and therefore also via smartphone) and can manage the fan speed (reducing by up to 40%) when not all zones are operating. My concern is, though, would the living side heat up in time, given we’d want the fan speed set to low during the night (to keep the noise down), or would we need to either run a faster fan speed before using that space or turn on the living zone way before getting up, thereby negate some of the savings/advantages of having the zones in the first place?
Location and number of vents I’ve attached one installer’s plans for the house. Do we bother with a vent in the hall, given both returns are going to be located there? One company didn’t think they were needed. The company which provided that diagram proposes to put a duct in the entrance to have that inviting for visitors; another suggests putting one of the returns there, and having a duct part way down the hall. One company suggests we can put up to 10 ducts, but this doesn’t seem to match the information in any of the brochures (that talk about up to 8), so are they just trying to split that air into too many locations? (They also suggested only one in the kitchen/dining, and haven’t made any mention of using a wider ducting, so I’ve some concern they’re not approaching it with the same level of detail as that which provided the detailed plan and quote).
Vent type
One installer suggested there may be issue getting warm air down to a meaningful height with a high stud. Much of our house (all bar the kitchen/dining, both bathrooms and one bedroom) has a 3m stud. His concern is with the standard vents much of the warm air will hang too high. He suggested using those vents with the holes that allow the air to be ‘shot’ down to a lower level. Others said these can produce considerable air flow directly under them, and the high stud can be managed fine using the standard vents. Can anyone offer advice regarding whether this is something to worry about?
Thanks for your thoughts and advice!