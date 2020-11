So I was woken at 3am (why is it always 3am) by a flat battery in one of my detectors this morning.

Looking at the bottom it was due for replacement a few months ago so after suggestions.

I'm after two for sure, Hallway and living area maybe another three for the three bedrooms (for overkill factor).. per NZ Fire service - http://www.fire.org.nz/fire-safety/Safety-Devices/Pages/Smoke-alarms-installation.html

Anyone used these?

http://www.cavius.co.nz/cavius-photoelectric-smoke-alarm/

Thanks