Can anyone in the know tell me what are the pro and cons with buying a spa pool.

I'm finding it real difficult to find any information from owners or anyone really except the dealers of course.

My wife and I are looking at getting one suitable for both of us and our two young boys.

I have looked at Hotsprings and then found some on trademe that seem to be a lot cheaper like Happy Kiwi. Really want one without the harsh chemicals and Hotsprings were touting something about a silver type filter and Happy Kiwi talk about ozone filters. Could anyone explain the pros and cons for me please? I would be very grateful to get the low down from someone in the trade.