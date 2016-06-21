Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
103 posts

Master Geek


#197993 21-Jun-2016 17:54
Can anyone in the know tell me what are the pro and cons with buying a spa pool.

 

I'm finding it real difficult to find any information from owners or anyone really except the dealers of course.

 

My wife and I are looking at getting one suitable for both of us and our two young boys.

 

I have looked at Hotsprings and then found some on trademe that seem to be a lot cheaper like Happy Kiwi. Really want one without the harsh chemicals and Hotsprings were touting something about a silver type filter and Happy Kiwi talk about ozone filters. Could anyone explain the pros and cons for me please? I would be very grateful to get the low down from someone in the trade.

5815 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #1577811 21-Jun-2016 17:54
Hmmmm. Here we go.




201 posts

Master Geek


  #1577822 21-Jun-2016 18:17
I am not in the spa pool trade, but I did work as a pool lifeguard for a while and maintain spas and have had a home spa before. Most spas will need chlorine to kill bugs, get rid of algae build up etc. Some people can't deal with the odour of the chloramines when using chlorine though, but in a home use situation it's usually not strong at all. You can go the direction of a UV filter which keeps water quality pretty good, but you will have to check NZ pricing on that(and replacing bulbs could be expensive?). Chlorine and UV systems work fine, not sure on what other vendors sell.

 

The only downside I can think of is the power bills goes up slightly.

 

Have fun looking at spas :)

 
 
 
 


442 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1577834 21-Jun-2016 18:39
You should of gone to  Fieldays last week there were heaps of spa pool vendors, you may of got a good deal there also

3289 posts

Uber Geek


  #1577846 21-Jun-2016 19:00
Had one in the past.  Relatively easy to look after as far as pools go.  Ours had an ozone filter but we still threw a little bit of chlorine in.  Emptied, cleaned and refreshed about every 6-8 weeks, but depends on usage.  Filter and jets quality varies along with the price.  The more outlets the better IMO. Also insulation for the free-standing models.  Yes your power bill will go up, but this can be minimized a bit in the settings depending how you want to use it.  You will likely need a dedicated power outlet (15A IIRC) or will need a electrician if an installed model.  From memory was advised to avoid the 10A models, they just don't cut it.   




7050 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1577862 21-Jun-2016 19:21
Pro's: Dude, it's a spa, your very own spa.

 

 

 

Con's: It will require a lot of power to keep it warm, and effort to keep it clean (both in terms of visually and health/safety of the water quality).

288 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1577895 21-Jun-2016 19:46
We bought one about this time last year, and we are really happy with it. We bought from four seasons....

http://www.4seasons.co.nz/synergy-47/

We are a family of four and it comfortably seats us all. During winter we have it heated to 39 degrees and use it probably 5 times a week and its added about $100 per month to the power bill in winter, and about $75 in summer.

It is chlorine free and instead uses a cartridge called simple silver (http://www.simplesilver.co.nz). The only regular maintenance needed is cleaning the filters every couple of weeks, which takes about 15mins and once a year change the water and throw a new cartridge in.

I would highly recommend it.

2514 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1578053 22-Jun-2016 06:22
We are in the process of installing a spa we were given, it has a new pump and controller.

 

So far I have had to pave an area to put it, build a less see through fence, I think that the privacy aspect can't be over looked and have booked the sparky to come and install a 15A IP65 wall socket and plug as well as a dedicated RCBO.

 

If I had to pay for a new spa I don't think I could justify the cost, but I don't think I'd go cheap on one.

 

I think the laws have changed slightly with spa's recently around the fencing rules if you have a lockable cover so it may also be worth finding out about that too.

 

Good luck with the spa, hopefully mine will be fully installed in a couple of weeks.

 
 
 
 


1269 posts

Uber Geek


  #1578075 22-Jun-2016 08:17
I've never owned a spa pool, but would like one. There's a spot in my back garden that would be perfect if I ran electricity up there. It's not close to, or overlooked by, any neigbours and has fantastic views down the Hutt Valley through Petone to the harbour. My next door neighbours have one though, up against the fence, less than three metres from the french doors into my bedroom. They only use it on the weekends, usually late at night. The pump (and conversation and clink of ice/bottle on glass) is much quieter than the loud (music, swearing, shouting) parties the neighbours next to my old house used to have, but still annoying at 12:30am. Enjoy your spa pool responsibly, and considerately.

5699 posts

Uber Geek


  #1578089 22-Jun-2016 09:23
In the catalogue all the spa pools are filled with very attractive pool staff.

 

Don't be fooled.

 

You buy a spa, you install it, you keep it clean and warm but these people never show up.




15148 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1578091 22-Jun-2016 09:25
We have a Sundance Spa, it is awesome. We previously had a cheaper spa but it gave us quite a few problems and lasted for only five years. I believe it is false economy buying cheap. The Sundance is twice the size 1350 litres compared to 750 litres but it is way cheaper to run due to the thicker material in the moulding a far better insulation. Ours has Stainless steel jets, UV and Ozone, waterfall and cool LED lighting. For water  treatment we use Bromine Capsules, SunPurity silver ion, Perfect Balance, and Purity Oxidiser for shock dose.

 

We hose the filter cartridge weekly and flush it with a filter cleaner once a month.

 

I would suggest getting a hard cover lifter as this makes it easier to remove and protects the cover from damage. 

 

 

 

 




103 posts

Master Geek


  #1578102 22-Jun-2016 09:58
Thank you all for your reply's. Very helpful indeed.

 

Anyone have experience with a NZ company ROTAFORM or Happy Kiwi Ltd. Rotaform make there own spa's in Auckland and the price is a lot better than say Hot Spring Spa's. Happy Kiwi are on Trademe and according to them the longest trademe spa supplier and their spa's are designed in NZ but say nothing about where they're manufactured.

 

Any first hand info on these two spa companies would be much appreciated.

15148 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1578107 22-Jun-2016 10:08
Most of the "cheaper Spas" sold on Trademe have dodgy components and very little if any insulation. A cheap spa is simply that a cheap spa. One does not get a $15,000 spa for $7, or a $10,000 spa for $4,000. One gets a $2,000 spa for $4,000. 

 

The "NZ" spas are normally just assembled here and again with cheap components etc. What you save initially will be eclipsed quickly by much higher running costs and repairs.

 

Our first spa was a cheap NZ spa that cost around $4,000. It lasted 5 years and in that time the Ozone packed up, the controller packed up and in the end a fault took out the main pump and heater and the quoted repair 

 

was circa $2,500. Add to that the additional chemicals needed due to poor filtering and circulation and high power costs. Our new spa which is twice the size is costing less than half the running costs.




1985 posts

Uber Geek


  #1578229 22-Jun-2016 11:57
We are sort of half looking at spas a the moment too.  We've been quoted figures in the range of $20-40 a month in terms of electricity to run a four person spa from the various retailers which are in start contrast to the numbers you mention above.  It stands to reason that retailers would quote much cheaper electricity running costs but is $75 - $100 for a modern spa more realistic?

288 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1578551 22-Jun-2016 17:47
I just went back and checked our power bills and I've over estimated the extra power.

In Feb 15 (without the spa) we used 449kw and in Feb 16 (with the spa) we used 617. We pay 26.19c per unit so that's about $44 extra due to the spa

In May 15 without the spa we used 529 and in May 16 we used 857 so that's about $85 extra.

In winter it is heated to 39 degrees and used probably 5 times a week. In summer it is heated to 32 degrees.
The spa is on the north facing side of the house getting pretty much all day sun. We have also filled the surround with pink batts where space allowed and not around the pumps etc.

1985 posts

Uber Geek


  #1578924 23-Jun-2016 12:21
Thanks

