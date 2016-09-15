So as mentioned in another thread, I'm in the market for replacing my old single-glazed aluminium-framed windows, at the end of their service life and probably leaking into my walls.

Current options are double-glazed aluminium frames with a thermal break, or UPVC.

On paper, UPVC seems to tick almost every box: Cheaper, stronger, longer lasting, higher insulation (thermally and acoustically), more secure, more opening options, lower maintenance... However, the only reason I wouldn't choose UPVC is that the frames are so much thicker than aluminium. I experienced UPVC recently in Europe and sort of liked it, but then the houses there are quite architecturally different from here. Smaller panes / thicker frames are not an issue there, but I might feel a bit hemmed in in my own home...

Does anyone else have UPVC, or considered getting UPVC but discounted it? What are your thoughts about this product?

Cheers

Jon