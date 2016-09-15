Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYUPVC windows?


258 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 202060 15-Sep-2016 15:09
Send private message quote this post

So as mentioned in another thread, I'm in the market for replacing my old single-glazed aluminium-framed windows, at the end of their service life and probably leaking into my walls.

 

Current options are double-glazed aluminium frames with a thermal break, or UPVC.

 

On paper, UPVC seems to tick almost every box: Cheaper, stronger, longer lasting, higher insulation (thermally and acoustically), more secure, more opening options, lower maintenance... However, the only reason I wouldn't choose UPVC is that the frames are so much thicker than aluminium. I experienced UPVC recently in Europe and sort of liked it, but then the houses there are quite architecturally different from here. Smaller panes / thicker frames are not an issue there, but I might feel a bit hemmed in in my own home...

 

Does anyone else have UPVC, or considered getting UPVC but discounted it? What are your thoughts about this product?

 

 

 

Cheers

 

Jon




I reject your reality and substitute my own!
- Adam Savage, Mythbuster

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
22811 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 1631039 15-Sep-2016 15:29
Send private message quote this post

I have one french door that I got to replace some hopeless 80s wooden rubbish that was bowed, and it seems to be leaking a lot of rust coloured water from where the insides are rusting. Also they used non stainless fixings for some parts (or might just be crap stainless)




Richard rich.ms

15300 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1631057 15-Sep-2016 15:36
Send private message quote this post

I would suggest talking to your council, as they should now have an eco design advisor than can give you advice on that very topic, and I believe their advice is impartial which is very important when making product decisions. I was chatting to one yesterday, and they gave the pros and cons of PVC over thermally broken aluminum windows , and one negative they said was UV, as durability was a bit of an unknown in NZs harsh conditions. Aluminum shouldn' t have any issues with UV, except the powder coating which can go powdery over time. But if you get anodized, it should be more durable than powder coating. The other advantage is that you have a choice of colours, and with termally broken ones, you can have a different colour on the inside, from the outside, which is really cool.   More info at http://www.branz.co.nz/eco_design_advisor

 
 
 
 


14 posts

Geek


  # 1631068 15-Sep-2016 15:45
Send private message quote this post

We recently had all of the windows and exterior doors in our 1930s brick bungalow replaced with double glazed UPVC units and couldn't be happier with the result.

 

We were coming from very old wooden frames so the difference in thickness wasn't too noticible, except for in the bathroom which was an already small window on the south side. We chose the tilt-and-turn over the push out awning type, which I think makes them slightly ticker again but the utility of the opening mechanism is worth it.

 

Definitely noticed a immediate difference in the internal temperature (we are in Dunedin) notwithstanding this past winter being relatively mild, and no more drafts.

15460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 1631135 15-Sep-2016 17:25
Send private message quote this post

We had all our doors and windows replaced with uPVC, really happy with their appearance and thermal properties.Their acoustic insulation isn't as good as my thick old wooden windows, which had a second pane of 3mm PVC as retrofit double glazing. I think it's because it's only two pieces of PVC keeping noise out, there are spacers under the glass so it's just PVC, air, PVC behind the frames. If a company was really onto it they might be able to reduce the noise a bit, but ThermalFrame didn't.

 

I'd get them again for sure. Just be sure to maintain them. Thermalframe doesn't give maintenance instructions, and apparently you need to spray the metal bits with silicone every 3-6 months to prevent rust. I had one older window, 3 years I think, with a tiny bit of surface rust they eventually fixed up with light sanding.

15300 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1631139 15-Sep-2016 17:29
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

I have one french door that I got to replace some hopeless 80s wooden rubbish that was bowed, and it seems to be leaking a lot of rust coloured water from where the insides are rusting. Also they used non stainless fixings for some parts (or might just be crap stainless)

 

 

 

 

Nothing really wrong with timber doors, as long as they are well maintained and the timber is protected from the elements. If they get constant water into the actual timber, and they haven't been painted or need repainting, then they will absorb the water and bow. What are the doors you replaced them with?. There are also different grades of stainless, some will corrode on the surface, but that should come off, you need marine grade and then it shouldn't corrode (as much)

15300 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1631141 15-Sep-2016 17:34
Send private message quote this post

These PVC windows have apparently been tested with Branz for UV http://homerit.co.nz/why-choose-homerit/branz-appraised/ . It does say  that low quality, low UV stable PVC-U profiles may discolor and become brittle in several years’ time. So it pays to check that the UV rating on them.

897 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 1631178 15-Sep-2016 18:14
Send private message quote this post

 

Does anyone else have UPVC, or considered getting UPVC but discounted it? What are your thoughts about this product?

 

 

Yes - replaced wooden sash with UPVC we kept the existing outside timber frame - what surprises me is how well it blends in you don't really notice the windows have been replaced not to mention it saves 10% on the price as its an easier install they remove the old sash windows, and simply cut across any wooden beam that separates the sash from the non moving part of the window then insert the UPVC window in the gap - we didn't completely replace all windows yet probably 80% and they did it in one day which I was impressed with.

 

We went with VEKA Windows installed by homerit using some awning windows for the larger glass panes that we weren't going to leave open all day and used tilt and turn which I love in summer for quickly cleaning the windows and airing the house - they are so good that when we do the lounge (only area of the house not renovated) I will probably make them all tilt and turn.

 

Changing our windows is the best thing we've done during our renovations.  I don't get woken during stormy nights like before and the house stays warm and yet cool in summer because we've gone for the argon dual glazing with low-e.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


906 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 1631216 15-Sep-2016 18:59
Send private message quote this post

We have had our rotten wooden windows replaced this year with PVC, love them.

 

The only issue was the bathroom window becoming a lot smaller but we are used to it now.

 

We got ours from homerit in Auckland.

 

We replaced our doors as well and cant go passed tilt and turn. You can have some great fun with visitors, they dont expect it :-)

 

The only downside was going from a door sill to a door frame with a lip.

 

If anyone in Auckland wants to have a look PM me.

 

Regards

 

John

 

 

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

22811 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 1631223 15-Sep-2016 19:02
Send private message quote this post

There is no way I would have gone with their doors for the main doors. Put up with it for the bedroom upstairs because it was so exposed and wanted the good seal for windy nights.

 

Seems there is a huge lack of good sealing doors with a totally flat bottom part, so you can wheel things in and out without going over anything at all.




Richard rich.ms

906 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 1631230 15-Sep-2016 19:14
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

There is no way I would have gone with their doors for the main doors. Put up with it for the bedroom upstairs because it was so exposed and wanted the good seal for windy nights.

 

Seems there is a huge lack of good sealing doors with a totally flat bottom part, so you can wheel things in and out without going over anything at all.

 

 

That was a complete afterthought on our part, it was a last minute decision to replace the doors.

 

were in a high wind zone so the sealing the door was fantastic.

 

No more drafts and whistling on windy days.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

15300 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1631313 15-Sep-2016 20:49
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

We had all our doors and windows replaced with uPVC, really happy with their appearance and thermal properties.Their acoustic insulation isn't as good as my thick old wooden windows, which had a second pane of 3mm PVC as retrofit double glazing. I think it's because it's only two pieces of PVC keeping noise out, there are spacers under the glass so it's just PVC, air, PVC behind the frames. If a company was really onto it they might be able to reduce the noise a bit, but ThermalFrame didn't.


I'd get them again for sure. Just be sure to maintain them. Thermalframe doesn't give maintenance instructions, and apparently you need to spray the metal bits with silicone every 3-6 months to prevent rust. I had one older window, 3 years I think, with a tiny bit of surface rust they eventually fixed up with light sanding.



Apart from washing them down every few months I wouldn't have thought windows like that would need any maintenance. Never had to do any to my aluminium ones in over 10 years not with any components or hinges. . Maybe you are in a coastal environment.?

15460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 1631318 15-Sep-2016 20:55
Send private message quote this post

Nope, the ocean isn't anywhere near here. It's just the metal stays that support the window, they got a surface rust on them.

106 posts

Master Geek


  # 1636255 20-Sep-2016 00:55
Send private message quote this post

We were keen as they were more like what my wife was used to.  Sales guy said they were same price at thermal broken double glazing, in the end that was wrong.  Our quote was 28k or something, theirs 35k.  Got quite snarky when we said we weren't going to get them.  Very unprofessional.

15300 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1636261 20-Sep-2016 02:13
Send private message quote this post

Swanny:

 

We were keen as they were more like what my wife was used to.  Sales guy said they were same price at thermal broken double glazing, in the end that was wrong.  Our quote was 28k or something, theirs 35k.  Got quite snarky when we said we weren't going to get them.  Very unprofessional.

 

 

 

 

So PVC were a lot more than Aluminium Thermally broken? I was told by a window company selling aluminium windows, that going to Low E glass will provide a larger energy benefit for your dollar, than going for thermally broken windows. 

15460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 1636282 20-Sep-2016 07:01
Send private message quote this post

@Swanny your message is imprecise, I'm not sure which number refers to which, who got snarky, etc

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.