We just did a house lot with http://www.easyblinds.co.nz/

Cant rate them enough, very good and very cost effective.

My wife did one measurement ( they did the rest ) and it was wrong, it was her fault, they remade the blind and did not charge us extra.

Very fast, blackout in the bedroom is amazing.

My only comment is the setting sun in the lounge is a bit of a problem, we might need to put something slightly better there and it still gets you in the eye even though it is 80% reduction or something like that.

John