MikeB4: Do you keep an outside hose tap turned on with a hose attached?

Not anywhere near there, and no not always.

TimA: You may find it will be pipes moving from something drawing water, Most likely your hot water cylinder.

The momentum in the water is quite strong when it stops flowing instantly, With old plumbing it can jolt the pipe work down the line. Some instances you can get a tap vibrate or resonate really badly with hot water, Super loud farting like noise. Edit: Added below. IIRC you have a recent build right? Brick and tile? If so most of your plumbing will be in walls and probably is plastic so might not be plumbing. (If the above is true) Do you have a central vac?

Nothing is drawing water when this happens. For example this morning I was the only one up and hadn't used water for 5 minutes, no washing machine or dish washer was on. When taps are running strongly and get turned off I do hear a clunk, but it's quite different to this.

The house is very old, the bathroom is tile with plastic and copper pipes. Plumbing is ceiling, wall, and under floor.

frankv: It could be that the noise is generated elsewhere, and conducted along the pipes to where you hear it in the bathroom.

Interesting idea, thanks.

Bung: Correlation is "when wind blows". Do you have a toilet in bathroom? Sometimes the wind blowing across vent pipe can cause the water in the trap to bounce around and sometimes empty. If you've noticed anything like that happening maybe that's where the noise is coming from.



Yes there's a toilet in the bathroom. The sound doesn't come from the toilet trap, it comes from under the floor somewhere, but that's something worth considering, wind into a pipe like that.