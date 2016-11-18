From my bathroom I can hear this weird noise (soundcloud link, few seconds of audio) from my bathroom sometimes when the wind blows. It can happen every 5 seconds then not happen for 5 minutes, or it can happen every ten seconds for minutes. It's not regular. My wife doesn't notice it. Anyone care to guess what it is?
Here's what I know:
- I hear the noise intermittently from my bathroom when the wind blows - there's no regularity to it
- I can feel a short, sharp vibration (ie a bang) through my feet when I hear the noise
- You can't hear the noise when you're sitting outside the bathroom in the wind
- It's been happening for months but seems to be getting a bit louder
- I've been under the bathroom and I can't see anything loose. I put a bit of padding between two pipes that were close together
- It could be something hitting something else, or something becoming unbalanced
- It's a hollow sounding "bong / bung" type nose
- House is 100 years old (ish), with a new bathroom
- (Update) I haven't observed any correlation with water use, either in the bathroom or the rest of the house
Any ideas what it could be?
**** See additional information from 2020 in this post.