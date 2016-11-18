Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
15759 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#205572 18-Nov-2016 08:12
Send private message quote this post

From my bathroom I can hear this weird noise (soundcloud link, few seconds of audio) from my bathroom sometimes when the wind blows. It can happen every 5 seconds then not happen for 5 minutes, or it can happen every ten seconds for minutes. It's not regular. My wife doesn't notice it. Anyone care to guess what it is?

 

Here's what I know:

 

  • I hear the noise intermittently from my bathroom when the wind blows - there's no regularity to it
  • I can feel a short, sharp vibration (ie a bang) through my feet when I hear the noise
  • You can't hear the noise when you're sitting outside the bathroom in the wind
  • It's been happening for months but seems to be getting a bit louder
  • I've been under the bathroom and I can't see anything loose. I put a bit of padding between two pipes that were close together
  • It could be something hitting something else, or something becoming unbalanced
  • It's a hollow sounding "bong / bung" type nose
  • House is 100 years old (ish), with a new bathroom
  • (Update) I haven't observed any correlation with water use, either in the bathroom or the rest of the house

Any ideas what it could be?

 

**** See additional information from 2020 in this post.

1010 posts

Uber Geek


  #1673336 18-Nov-2016 08:23
Send private message quote this post

Is it related to using water? I get some weird sounds when I turn the tap off in bathroom




15759 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1673340 18-Nov-2016 08:30
Send private message quote this post

I haven't observed any correlation with water use, either in the bathroom or the rest of the house. I can only hear it when it's quiet in the bathroom, with no taps running.

 
 
 
 


14891 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1673352 18-Nov-2016 09:06
Send private message quote this post

Do you keep an outside hose tap turned on with a hose attached? 




6615 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1673356 18-Nov-2016 09:13
Send private message quote this post

You may find it will be pipes moving from something drawing water, Most likely your hot water cylinder. 
The momentum in the water is quite strong when it stops flowing instantly, With old plumbing it can jolt the pipe work down the line. Some instances you can get a tap vibrate or resonate really badly with hot water, Super loud farting like noise.

 

Edit: Added below.

 

IIRC you have a recent build right? Brick and tile? If so most of your plumbing will be in walls and probably is plastic so might not be plumbing. (If the above is true)

 

Do you have a central vac?

 

 

3270 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #1673366 18-Nov-2016 09:26
Send private message quote this post

It could be that the noise is generated elsewhere, and conducted along the pipes to where you hear it in the bathroom.

 

 

3165 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #1673368 18-Nov-2016 09:27
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Correlation is "when wind blows". Do you have a toilet in bathroom? Sometimes the wind blowing across vent pipe can cause the water in the trap to bounce around and sometimes empty. If you've noticed anything like that happening maybe that's where the noise is coming from.



15759 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1673397 18-Nov-2016 10:00
Send private message quote this post

MikeB4:

 

Do you keep an outside hose tap turned on with a hose attached? 

 

 

Not anywhere near there, and no not always.

 

TimA:

 

You may find it will be pipes moving from something drawing water, Most likely your hot water cylinder. 
The momentum in the water is quite strong when it stops flowing instantly, With old plumbing it can jolt the pipe work down the line. Some instances you can get a tap vibrate or resonate really badly with hot water, Super loud farting like noise.

 

Edit: Added below.

 

IIRC you have a recent build right? Brick and tile? If so most of your plumbing will be in walls and probably is plastic so might not be plumbing. (If the above is true)

 

Do you have a central vac?

 

 

Nothing is drawing water when this happens. For example this morning I was the only one up and hadn't used water for 5 minutes, no washing machine or dish washer was on. When taps are running strongly and get turned off I do hear a clunk, but it's quite different to this.

 

The house is very old, the bathroom is tile with plastic and copper pipes. Plumbing is ceiling, wall, and under floor.

 

frankv:

 

It could be that the noise is generated elsewhere, and conducted along the pipes to where you hear it in the bathroom.

 

 

Interesting idea, thanks.

 

Bung: Correlation is "when wind blows". Do you have a toilet in bathroom? Sometimes the wind blowing across vent pipe can cause the water in the trap to bounce around and sometimes empty. If you've noticed anything like that happening maybe that's where the noise is coming from.

 

Yes there's a toilet in the bathroom. The sound doesn't come from the toilet trap, it comes from under the floor somewhere, but that's something worth considering, wind into a pipe like that.

 
 
 
 


48 posts

Geek


  #1673415 18-Nov-2016 10:25
Send private message quote this post

Do you have a ducted extractor fan in there?  Some of those have one-way non-return flaps in them that can be pulled open by wind and bang closed. 



15759 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1673426 18-Nov-2016 10:39
Send private message quote this post

Adamww:

 

Do you have a ducted extractor fan in there?  Some of those have one-way non-return flaps in them that can be pulled open by wind and bang closed. 

 

 

Yes ducted extractor fan, no flap. Good thinking but the noise is definitely coming from the floor not the ceiling.

1990 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1673482 18-Nov-2016 11:16
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

It sounds like a piece of timber is kind of teetering on a loose nail or something, just enough to upset its balance when a bit of wind gets on it. I would say its a job to put on the backburner until after you're back to 100% over the sports injury, but any handyman should be able to crawl under and have a closer look. Give a kid $10 to crawl around. EDIT: and some knee pads and safety glasses!




15759 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1673508 18-Nov-2016 11:45
Send private message quote this post

Thanks all for your ideas. I'll find someone to crawl under and take a look, with your ideas as a guide :)

1796 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1673518 18-Nov-2016 11:50
Send private message quote this post

Sappers.

 

 




15759 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1673521 18-Nov-2016 11:54
Send private message quote this post

SepticSceptic:

 

Sappers.

 

 

What does this mean?

11175 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #1673523 18-Nov-2016 11:57
Send private message quote this post

New vent installed?



Something loose up top with vibrations released below?

Good luck : ).

928 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1673537 18-Nov-2016 12:18
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:
SepticSceptic: Sappers.

 

What does this mean?

 

I'm assuming "joke".  A "sapper" is someone who (for example) digs under enemy foundations during wartime.

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sapper

