old3eyes: Unless you can get free or real cheap wood I wouldn't bother these days.. Buy an aircon instead..

I don't really agree. I was consistently getting $400-$500 month power bills over winter because my house was freezing and the large mitsubishi heatpump could barely heat the lounge, let alone the rest of the house.

On August 6 I installed a Masport Mystique ultra low emission log burner - this was the same day I got a $480 bill for the previous month. On that day I completely stopped using the heatpump, and since then my power bill has dropped to a little over $100/month, every month. I generally let the fire roar for about 2 hours and the house remains warm through to the morning. If anything it's too hot in the lounge, but I am hoping my heat transfer kit will solve this once I get around to installing it.

During August and September (and much of October) I was lighting the fire every night. I have used it maybe 3 or 4 times in November. I have spent $50 in total on wood since August, and that came from a mainstream firewood merchant. I buy their timber offcuts which are $25 for 1/2 a cubic metre (basically a car bootload). I have enough wood left for maybe one more fire, but probably won't need it now until next year. I assume offcuts are available from a lot of firewood stores but I'm not sure.

Admittedly I did re-insulate my lounge's cathedral ceiling at the same time as getting the log burner installed, so the log burner cannot take all the credit. With the new insulation I may have seen a reduction in heat pump running costs anyway. But I am extremely impressed with the log burner's performance all the same.