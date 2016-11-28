I've heard many positive things regarding Pyroclassic models: highly efficient, low emissions, can operate with a wetback and can be used for cooking (so an ideal civil emergency device!), and most importantly comes in a range of cool colours.

That said, I see on Ecan's website there are a number of "ultra-low emission" wood burners available now, which on the key stats front out-perform the Pyroclassic IV.

What's the reason for your question?