Back in Easter I helped install a heat transfer system at our bach near Taupo, 4 bedroom with an outlet in each.

HeatTrans system (made by SimX), we purchased the 3 bedroom kit from bunnings (for the fan, controller and some ducts). Already had a spare outlet for 4th bedroom, and purchase a Y splitter.

Also purchased via our sparky R1.0 insulated ducting (200mm to fan, and 150mm to rooms), as the standard ducts in kits is only R0.6, and our bach is near Taupo so can get quite cold and wanted to minimise heat loss in ducts.

For reference, the R0.6 ducts have approx 30mm insulation around them, and the R1.0 ducts have approx 70mm, big difference.

We put the inlet in lounge in the opposite corner in the room from fire (to help make duct run shorter, and its recommended to put inlet a couple of meters away from fire flu).

Ran 6m 200mm from inlet to the fan unit, then 3m 200mm duct from fan to 3 way splitter.

The furthest bedroom was the master, at approx 19m from inlet to outlet. (the manual says recommended max duct run is 21m)

The other 3 bedrooms had approx 15m from inlet to outlet.

As mentioned above, we put the outlets in the far corner of each bedroom away from the doors, so the 'warm' air can pass through the room back to the door, and circulate back to lounge.

End result, we are very happy, and has spread the heat around the house very well, especially with 2 kids under 5, keeping their rooms room in the evenings.

Glad we upgraded to R1.0

When closing the lounge doors you can feel the large amount of 'return' air coming back from the rest of the house (bedrooms), enough to keep the 2 doors slightly open.

Off topic, but we do have the following unused R0.6 ducts for sale (that we didn't use from the kit, as we upgraded to R1.0):

1 x 200mm 3m R0.6 insulated

3 x 150mm 3m R0.6 acoustic insulated

I can post a floor plan showing my duct layout if that helps?