ashtonaut:

I recently had a Paradox Spectra 4000 home alarm system installed.It's just a basic package, and it does the job well.
I'm interested in options for remote self-monitoring, namely:
- Push notification on alarm trigger (bonus for notifications on other events, such as arm/disarm)
- Ability to easily and quickly check status, arm and disarm remotely
It seems the Paradox IP150 module is the way to get web access, but I'm concerned about the lack of a decent iOS app:
- The official iParadox app doesn't appear to work with hardware produced after 2016, hasn't been updated for over 12 months, doesn't have push notifications, and the UI looks at least a few years old.
- The 'House Alarm' app looks like a promising alternative, and offers push notifications, but this hasn't been updated for two years, has a similar dated UI, and apparently doesn't support IP module firmware 4.1 and newer (I don't know the current firmware).
- Apps aside, while it does look like I can log into a web interface using the IP150 to see the status and arm/disarm, this is slow and inconvenient when out and about, and getting an email when the alarm goes off isn't going to cut it.
I'm questioning the value of pursuing this much further. Does anyone have a similar setup working well with a decent, modern iOS app (or some other solution)?