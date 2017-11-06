I have been using the $799 Ryobi since late last year. I changed from a masport president 4000 4 stroke and do not regret it.I went for the more expensive one for the brushless motor and wider cut but I have never tried the cheaper one to compare. I find it has plenty of power as long as the grass is kept short. I have been mulching for 2 years now and it clogs less than the masport did and is easier to clean.

Here's my thoughts:

Cons

Long grass flattens the battery in record time - I let it get away from me this season with all the rain and it took 4.5 battery charges to get through my 800 sq/m lawn (normally 1.25) last sunday

If your section is over 700 sq/m you will likely want a second battery - and they are not cheap

Charge time is pretty long with the standard charger 2-3 hours or more and the battery will not charge when hot and has to cool down, sometimes for quite a while

I find the throttle grip a little small and often accidentally let it stop - minor nuisance

Need to keep the grass short (although as proved on sunday you can mow long grass if you have to)

Pros

No starting issues

Low maintenance - just the blade

can tip in any direction to clean - no carb to worry about

About half the sound volume of an average mower - still louder than expected but you can talk over it

About half the physical effort to push compared to my masport - 1 handed operation

No need to buy petrol or oil

No Fumes or petrol odours

Light and easy to transport

No danger of blade kicking from compression when cleaning - in fact no way for one person to reach the throttle and blade at the same time so inherently safer.

Personally I'm sold and wouldn't go back, I do find I need to mow my lawn weekly during high growth periods when I might have gotten away with fortnightly in the past, but it's also less work each time which compensates a bit. My section is 800 sq/m but I'm on a street corner which gives me 4 strips of extra grass to mow so it's probably more grass than average for a comparable section. When the grass is short I can almost finish the whole lawn on 1 battery but not quite. I was worried about the durability of a plastic body but it's been almost a year and so far no issues.