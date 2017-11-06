Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
4317 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

# 224169 6-Nov-2017 13:26
I'm looking at replacing my current petrol mower, as each time I try to start it that I'm sure it'll be its last. I'm close to being convinced at buying a cordless electric model, given I like the minimal maintenance, and don't know the first thing about motors (hence why my current mower takes 20-30 pulls to start and belches grey smoke like a steam train!). 

 

I've read through all relevant threads here on GZ, and have read the Consumer test report; on that basis, I'm leaning towards one of the Ryobi 36v models; these also have the benefit that over time I can buy some of the other 36v skins.

 

  • $599 - 4AH non-mulching, 40cm width
  • $799 - 5AH, mulching, 46cm width

Is it worth the additional $200 for the more expensive model? Are there any issues I should be aware of with these mowers or the Ryobi 36v series more generally?

 

Any other models that are better for a similar price (ie, $800 or lower)?

 

I've looked at the Ego model, which a few people here seem to like, but have been put off by the comments from Consumer readers including problems with clogging (bringing back nightmares of my experience with corded electric mowers!) and the inability to mow close to objects (190mm at the front; 35mm each side, versus 140mm and 15mm on the Ryobis).

 

Thanks for any feedback.

456 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 1896017 6-Nov-2017 13:57
One person supports this post
How big is your lawn?  Or more importantly, how long does it take you to mow it now?

 

I have one of the Ryobi One Plus range of electric lawnmowers and on the whole it works pretty well. I have a set of 2 (you use two at a time) 5ah batteries and when the lawn is dry it doesn't quite finish so swapout to the 2 x 4ah batteries to complete things.  Power is ok, not great, but good enough if you mow your lawns regularly.  Convenience factor is massive.  Its nice when I go from one section to the other (maybe 5-6 areas) that I can turn it off and restart without yanking on a cord.  The mower itself is really light and easy to push around.  So glad I didn't buy a corded mower.  Also, have never used the catcher, always mulched for the year I've had it, does a great job in that area.

 

I don't have any experience of the 36 volt mowers but assume they'll be a little more powerful, just a little I'd expect, not hugely.

 

Full disclosure, I'm selling mine as I decided I don't mow my lawns often enough to suit the reduced power of an electric mower and have just bought a Victa Ultimate with electric start and self propelled.

 

 

 

 

3057 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 1896048 6-Nov-2017 14:26
I have a 24V non-Ryobi (don't recall the brand), but I agree with the above. Battery mowers are lighter and less robust and smaller and less powerful and don't run as long as petrol-powered ones. Convenience (if you have a small enough lawn) is huge.

 

Clogs are inconvenient, but not as bad as a petrol mower because you can just stop and clear them by hand safely.

 

 

 
 
 
 


197 posts

Master Geek


  # 1896094 6-Nov-2017 15:11
I have recently (2 months ago) purchased the Ryobi 36V 4AH non-mulching unit listed above and although have only used it 3 time since (my property has 5 smallish lawns) I'm very happy with the result.  The first cut on the largest lawn was the first post-winter cut, but the mower got through the longer grass ok.  (I do find the catcher quite small, but no big deal since stopping/starting is so simple now).

 

FWIW, I also share the battery with the Ryobi line trimmer I own, so there was some cost savings there.

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 1896145 6-Nov-2017 15:51
I purchased the Stihl 510 when it was on special last month for $900 ish but I think it's current price ($1225) may be beyond your stated budget? 

 

It's a 36v as well and I've been really impressed with its performance. One observation has been that mulching uses the battery up quicker than just catching - especially if the grass is long and wet but it hasn't lacked any power. Having said that I mostly mulch anyway, doing one catch only to top-up the compost bin! 

 

I was ready to pull the trigger and get the Ergo at one point but what pushed me towards the Stihl was the lack of choice of Ergo models in NZ (way newer / better versions in USA & Aus) and the fact the NZ Ergo has a brushed motor. Biggest advantage of brushless is it will ramp up the power when needed to cut through the tougher stuff - very cool to witness.

 

Overall I'm very happy I've gone to battery. Way less hassle and push a button and it goes!

46 posts

Geek


  # 1896186 6-Nov-2017 16:19
2 people support this post
I have been using the $799 Ryobi since late last year. I changed from a masport president 4000 4 stroke and do not regret it.I went for the more expensive one for the brushless motor and wider cut but I have never tried the cheaper one to compare. I find it has plenty of power as long as the grass is kept short. I have been mulching for 2 years now and it clogs less than the masport did and is easier to clean.

 

Here's my thoughts:

 

Cons

 

Long grass flattens the battery in record time - I let it get away from me this season with all the rain and it took 4.5 battery charges to get through my 800 sq/m lawn (normally 1.25) last sunday

 

If your section is over 700 sq/m you will likely want a second battery - and they are not cheap

 

Charge time is pretty long with the standard charger 2-3 hours or more and the battery will not charge when hot and has to cool down, sometimes for quite a while

 

I find the throttle grip a little small and often accidentally let it stop - minor nuisance

 

Need to keep the grass short (although as proved on sunday you can mow long grass if you have to)

 

 

 

Pros

 

No starting issues

 

Low maintenance - just the blade

 

can tip in any direction to clean - no carb to worry about

 

About half the sound volume of an average mower - still louder than expected but you can talk over it

 

About half the physical effort to push compared to my masport - 1 handed operation

 

No need to buy petrol or oil

 

No Fumes or petrol odours

 

Light and easy to transport

 

No danger of blade kicking from compression when cleaning - in fact no way for one person to reach the throttle and blade at the same time so inherently safer.

 

 

 

Personally I'm sold and wouldn't go back, I do find I need to mow my lawn weekly during high growth periods when I might have gotten away with fortnightly in the past, but it's also less work each time which compensates a bit. My section is 800 sq/m but I'm on a street corner which gives me 4 strips of extra grass to mow so it's probably more grass than average for a comparable section. When the grass is short I can almost finish the whole lawn on 1 battery but not quite. I was worried about the durability of a plastic body but it's been almost a year and so far no issues.

 

 

 

 



4317 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 1896646 7-Nov-2017 10:06
Thanks for all the replies and useful information.

 

Our section's 800m2, but a decent amount of the back yard is taken up with non-lawn (deck etc). I'm sure hoping to get through a standard mow with a single battery, as a second one will add significantly to the price. One option to manage this may be to later on buy the line trimmer with the battery (not just skin, as this seems to be cheaper than buying the same items separately), so have a second battery available if needed.

 

$900sh for that Stihl seems a great deal, and I see two of their models come out well in the Consumer test. The 510 has a steel deck, though, and the battery life is apparently less than the Ryobi - two things that make me a little concerned. Also, their other tools in the range are pretty expensive!

 

The $800 Ryobi (and maybe the cheaper one?) now comes with a fast charger, so it charges in 75 minutes rather than the 2-3 hours. They also have a six year replacement warranty (three for the battery) now, so there's a decent level of cover should something go wrong. I'm happy to pay the additional $200 for the brushless motor (and wider cutting path), especially if this particularly helps with longer/wet grass.

 

Does Bunnings ever have sales on Ryobi products (or sales at all?!)?

46 posts

Geek


  # 1896744 7-Nov-2017 12:47
I just did a rough calculation of my road frontage and it adds 100-120 sq/m extra on top of the 800 sq/m my section is officially so if you have less frontage than that you may get away with 1 battery.

 

Living on a street corner has it's price. Also with a fast charger you could easily take a break and finish the lawn off later. Personally I have 2 batteries and it makes life a lot easier.

 
 
 
 


259 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 1896759 7-Nov-2017 13:05
One person supports this post
+1 for the 5ah ryobi brushless, we have owned it for just under 6 months now. we have about 600sqm of lawn and it gets through it fine on one charge. I Highly recommend the mower, Sunday the in laws were round and they are so impressed that they are off to get one this weekend. We also have the 36v line trimmer that we brought as the kit before we had the mower so we have a 2.5ah and a 5ah battery and 2 chargers that we leave plugged in 24/7.

3057 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 1896935 7-Nov-2017 16:03
Dugimodo:

 

I was worried about the durability of a plastic body...

 

 

 

Me too. And the *very* first* time* I used it, I managed to run over a stone which smashed a bit of the plastic body off. :(

 

However, the beauty of plastic is that you *can* glue it up; my epoxied repair has lasted for over a year. (Occasionally I contemplate smashing the stupid narrow outlet chute that repeatedly gets clogged and rebuilding it in a sensible shape.)

 

 

1990 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 1897221 7-Nov-2017 23:25
Wondering if DeWalt have a mower, although would still need a 36V charger and require buying the whole kit with battery and charger. I am definitely thinking it would go on my wishlist!




Qualified in business, certified in fibre, stuck in copper, have to keep going  ^_^

9074 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 1897648 8-Nov-2017 16:28
I just brought the $799 - 5AH, mulching, 46cm width one. have yet to use it though as im away for work.
What sold me was the extra width, and the fast charger (75 minutes to charge) is it worth the extra? maybe? the deck is 16% wider and the battery 20% bigger so should get a lot more done with it.

 

I grabbed an extra battery while I was at it as I have the line trimmer too and I can quiet get the whole place trimmed with the 2.5ah battery, and im waning a leaf blower too so should work well that.

 

we have about 400sqm of lawn to do and I would suspect given im a little lazy and don't trim as often as I should I would be getting onto a second battery by the end of it.

 

Im pretty sure only the 5ah model comes with the fast charger, the 4ah model doesnt.

 

 

 

Will update in a couple of weeks when I have used it



4317 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 1897831 8-Nov-2017 21:08
@Jase2985, I understand we work for the same organisation, so can get discounts at Bunnings. Did they give you much off when you bought the mower and additional battery? Cheers.

2547 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1897863 8-Nov-2017 21:33
We have this one, and it's been really good so far. We have a relatively small lawn (maybe 300m2), so I would probably not go with it if we had a large section - though the easy start, low noise, consistent result has been much better than most of the petrol mowers we've ever had. We have a fair number of other Ryobi One+ 18V tools so always have batteries charged, though it does our lawn on a 4.0AH one charge.

4431 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  # 1897875 8-Nov-2017 22:05
Inphinity:

 

We have this one, and it's been really good so far. 

 

 

Can you run it without the catcher?

9074 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 1899665 12-Nov-2017 16:22
jonathan18: @Jase2985, I understand we work for the same organisation, so can get discounts at Bunnings. Did they give you much off when you bought the mower and additional battery? Cheers.

 

didn't try because most times ive gotten nothing

