I am thinking this (www.snappy.co.nz) is a hoax and is about as dodgy as they come, but wanted to know if anyone has had any experience/thoughts?
- No physical address mentioned (except for 150 Marua Rd, Mount Wellington, Auckland 1051 - which conveniently is Placemakers, not snappy).
- whois on domain references back to IT consultancy type companies
- Only contact via contact form/email from website.
- Different stories re delivery times - at times it says 3-7 days, other times 2 hours.
- Lots of parts missing in the layout - ie privacy and terms and conditions.
- And prices that seem very very sharp. Too sharp.
What do you wise people rekon?