# 225495 21-Nov-2017 21:42
I am thinking this (www.snappy.co.nz) is a hoax and is about as dodgy as they come, but wanted to know if anyone has had any experience/thoughts?

 

  • No physical address mentioned (except for 150 Marua Rd, Mount Wellington, Auckland 1051 - which conveniently is Placemakers, not snappy).
  • whois on domain references back to IT consultancy type companies
  • Only contact via contact form/email from website.
  • Different stories re delivery times - at times it says 3-7 days, other times 2 hours.
  • Lots of parts missing in the layout - ie privacy and terms and conditions.
  • And prices that seem very very sharp. Too sharp. 

What do you wise people rekon?

  # 1905487 21-Nov-2017 21:56
Might be tradies getting trade rates trying to sell to normal consumers.

 

Looks like a work in progress that went live too soon.



  # 1905557 22-Nov-2017 07:17
The prices (from what I can tell - and using a trade account to compare) seem too good to be that....well the ones I was looking at (for stainless steel nails). 

 
 
 
 


  # 1906525 23-Nov-2017 15:47
One person supports this post
Hi E3xtc. Thanks for posting this. I assure you, we are a real business, and not at all dodgy!  But as a business in startup mode, a lot of what you see is a work in progress at the moment. We are owned by Fletcher Building.

 

I’ll address your points individually.

 

  • Our physical address is the one you mentioned, 150 Marua Road, Mount Wellington, Auckland 1051. Yep, we’re temporarily based out of the old-Placemakers’ office – they’re also owned by Fletchers.
  • Our domain is registered to a consultancy group that is helping us build this project for Fletchers. Good detective work though!
  • Our service model is digital contact only and our contact channel is serviced Monday to Friday 0900 – 1700.
  • Our offering includes a range of delivery options, so you can choose what suits. If we have something in stock, we can get it to you in Auckland in 2 hours if you need it super quick! 
  • Yep, our site is a Work In Progress and we haven’t officially launched (that’s why you haven’t heard much about us yet), but rest assured, there are more improvements and updates on the way. Our Privacy policy is here: https://snappy.co.nz/pages/privacy-statement and Ts&Cs here: https://snappy.co.nz/pages/terms-and-conditions. They are also visible when you’re in the cart section.
  • We’re stoked you think our pricing is competitive! As we're still getting set up you may see some changes, but ultimately, we aim to offer great value to your customers. 

Happy to answer any other questions you may have or hear any other feedback you might have. Great to see that our shop is getting noticed! Watch this space and we shall have more product available soon.



  # 1906536 23-Nov-2017 16:01
Cool - thanks @snappyteam for the response :) I will take another look and consider placing that order :)



  # 1908748 28-Nov-2017 07:20
One person supports this post
For what its worth. Just updating this for the sake of others. I placed an order and have received half of it (the other half has to be backfilled with an order to the supplier, so no dramas)....but yeah, seems legit. Good communications after the sale. Great prices, good turn around - can't ask for more than that...if you are in the market for the stuff from Snappy :D

 

The only thing I would mention is I thought it was weird that I never received an order confirmation email upon placing the order....other communication was great though (ie updates on status etc)

# 2392069 14-Jan-2020 16:21
Beware of this company!

I used the Snappy company and had a terrible experience! I brought some items for a job I had, 1 month later items still not arrived and I lost my job as I was unable to complete the work due to not having the items I brought from Snappy.

 

I had to contact PayPal in order to get my money back. I wrote to Snappy but still no items and a poor excuse is all they gave and said now items not in stock so have to order them in. But for a whole month I waited and no mention of out of stock or anything until I contacted Paypal.

I don't recommend anyone buying from this company.

 

 

 

[Mod edit (MF): removed a statement that is not an opinion].

