Beware of this company!



I used the Snappy company and had a terrible experience! I brought some items for a job I had, 1 month later items still not arrived and I lost my job as I was unable to complete the work due to not having the items I brought from Snappy.





I had to contact PayPal in order to get my money back. I wrote to Snappy but still no items and a poor excuse is all they gave and said now items not in stock so have to order them in. But for a whole month I waited and no mention of out of stock or anything until I contacted Paypal.



I don't recommend anyone buying from this company.

[Mod edit (MF): removed a statement that is not an opinion].