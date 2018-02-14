Hey has anyone managed to get automation (from smart things, openhab etc) working with a Mitsubishi heat pump with the official wifi dongle? I haven't found anything out there yet (other than connecting directly to the heat pump with a different device which i'm not keen to do). I've had one installed today with the newer wifi dongle (MAC-568IF-E) and have been having a poke around the app and messages. Hopefully someone can save me some time, but I've learnt the following so far.



The app itself is a cordova app and the interaction pattern with cloud services/local device is interesting. The app first calls the cloud, then calls the device locally. Inside the response from the cloud is the message passed to the device. The messages for commands appear encrypted although the commands are repeated if the command is the same, and the first part for the message is always the same. In comparison the messages to the cloud (and back) are not encrypted.



I'm going to carry on seeing what I can figure out, but if anyone's been on this journey already it'd be great to know where you ended up.