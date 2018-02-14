Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Mitsubishi Heat Pump Automation
scottr

#230253 14-Feb-2018 22:13
Hey has anyone managed to get automation (from smart things, openhab etc) working with a Mitsubishi heat pump with the official wifi dongle? I haven't found anything out there yet (other than connecting directly to the heat pump with a different device which i'm not keen to do). I've had one installed today with the newer wifi dongle (MAC-568IF-E) and have been having a poke around the app and messages. Hopefully someone can save me some time, but I've learnt the following so far.

The app itself is a cordova app and the interaction pattern with cloud services/local device is interesting. The app first calls the cloud, then calls the device locally. Inside the response from the cloud is the message passed to the device. The messages for commands appear encrypted although the commands are repeated if the command is the same, and the first part for the message is always the same. In comparison the messages to the cloud (and back) are not encrypted.

I'm going to carry on seeing what I can figure out, but if anyone's been on this journey already it'd be great to know where you ended up.

sdavisnz
  #1958352 14-Feb-2018 22:24
Hi, semi OT but I have had a Mitsubishi heat pump for about a year and when Installed I had the wifi dongle installed all good, but it seems pretty closed.

I was told to look at sensibo, a glorified ir blaster dedicated to heat pumps with Google assistant and Amazon alexa support. Also shows current room temp, but because it's not up on my ceiling it gives a more accurate result than the Mitsubishi app, sensibo also has humidity level.

So i got one and it's great, connect to my google home and she rocks.




Voice gives context

Benjip
  #1958360 14-Feb-2018 22:51
I have Sensibo for both my Mitsubishi heat pumps too. One of the older “pod” ones (battery powered), and the new Sensibo Sky. Hanging out for HomeKit support so I can use them with Siri, but in the meantime they do work great with Alexa.

scottr

  #1958667 15-Feb-2018 16:44
Thanks for the replies. I'll have a look into the Sensibo, could be the easiest way to get what i'm after. I'll carry on with having a look around the APIs direct though., don't think i'm too far off making something usable



neb

neb
  #1958725 15-Feb-2018 18:21
sdavisnz: I was told to look at sensibo, a glorified ir blaster dedicated to heat pumps with Google assistant and Amazon alexa support.

 

 

I've got a Nature Remo, crowdfunded on Indiegogo a year or two back, that also works great with Mitsubishi heatpumps. It's got a decent phone app, and IFTTT support if you want to roll your own control.

axlback
  #2020051 21-May-2018 20:02
I've just installed this and am happy with the speed and control, but would love some automation options. How did you go?

kiwijunglist
  #2021468 23-May-2018 21:10
i automate my panasonic heat pump using broadlink rm mini3 IR blaster integrated with home assistant.  A door/window sensor also detects state changes in the heat pump if it is switched on or off via the original heat pump remote control.




HTPC / Home automation (home assistant) enthusiast.

tradertim
  #2618968 9-Dec-2020 21:57
I automated Mitsubishi Wifi module and Mitsubishi Wifi Control Playstorecapp to google assistant & it works great.

Hey google turn on fan/ cool/ 20 degrees/ etc etc

