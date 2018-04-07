

The no offer presented to vendor has now happened multiple times to us via different agent franchises in last 2 weeks. The first said no and we thought it may be legal and did not pursue it. Then we liked another house and went to auction. The entire auction room had just my family sitting occupying 3 seats with 57 seats empty and 7 real estate agents standing around the auction hall of this said franchise. We were the only bidders for the house which we raised multiple times bidding against auctioneers vendor bids.



In the end, vendor bid won and we offered a fixed price to agent in a separate room who said that they will not present this offer to the vendor. I made a point that the interest in the property shows in the auction hall attendance and we being the only bidders and left it at that. We have found a third house now to put an offer in for which is more than homes.co.nz max valuation. 3rd time lucky maybe?



Do whatever you want to do man.





