Hello folks,
I put through an offer on a house that is to be auctioned in 3 weeks time. The agent came back to me after few hours and said that he cannot put this offer in front of the vendor due to being not what he thinks it should be. The offer made was on the max end of what was shown on homes.co.nz which is a lot lot higher than GV anyway. I know we can debate homes.co.nz valuation and I agree that house can fetch little more than what’s advertised there.
I have 2 questions.
1. Does the agent by law have to present my offer to the vendor in which case he said he would not.
2. If the above is true, does it means that the auction date needs to be put forward 2 days from that?
I suspect because it’s a pricey house and my finance is in place, the agent wants other potential buyers to get their finances sorted but which is why I made the offer to speed up the auction date to weed out some of the competition. Please advice.