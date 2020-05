danepak: About to give it the go ahead.

Over and over I hear people saying that Tiger Turf is the best.

10 year warranty.

I’m slightly concerned about it only being a 1 year installation warranty though.

I don’t want to end up in a situation, where the parts starts moving apart or goes wonky after 12 months.



We had ours done initially with Unreal Grass, but the join was visible and the colours were slightly different between the two peices. The installers said they had other issues with Unreal and have stopped using them, they replaced ours with their own newer and better (and more expensive) product they call "Smart Grass" at no cost, and relaid it in such a way that no join was required.

We were disappointed with the original Unreal grass, but very happy with the replacement Smart Grass.

We will probably use it again in our new house, but only if it can be done without joins. Once you notice a join, its hard to stop noticing it.

EDIT: The most important part of the installation is the ground work - it basically gets prepped as if it was being paved. Digout, mudstop, compacted AP 40, then compacted crusher dust (I think), then the artificial turf. They did a great job of the prep for us so we have a nice level lawn.

It also (in my opinion) requires timber (or paved) edging. Other wise you can see the cut edge of the turf and tell it's fake straight away.