Miele certainly aced NZ Consumer reliability survey for front loader machines, but some models are really expensive and on Consumer product tests, they didn't seem to show that there was a hell of a lot of performance difference from best to worst, Miele was only average. The worst ones still performed pretty well. - ie - this is the comment about the lowest rated machine tested:

This 10kg front loader performs well overall: it’s good at dirt removal and excellent at rinsing. It can also wash your hand-washable woollens.

The Consumer survey (2016) had over 3000 respondents, I know some people have an extremely cynical view about them, but apart from arguments in forums, and anecdotal stories about "I know someone who services machines who told me" etc, what else is there?

I read all I could, tried to find out as much as I could. In the end we bought a F&P. Main reason for this wasn't brand preference, but that we wanted to replace a clothes dryer at the same time, there was existing exterior venting set up so no point buying a condenser dryer, F&P had the only matching pair of machine and non-condenser dryer to look okay sitting side by side. Bought at HN. There was no sale on, but haggled the price so that the dryer was more or less "free" with ticket price for the washing machine.