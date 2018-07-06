Bought a Fujitsu heat pump at NL a month ago and finally got installed today by NL contracted and Fujitsu accredited installer.
When I reading the operational manual and opened the intake grille in order to find the wifi password, I found that the installer didn't fit the two included "air cleaning ﬁlter"(1 Apple-catechin ﬁlter and 1 Ion deodorization ﬁlter) onto the normal air filter and took them away. Is this normal and are these filters not needed?
Since he only left me 3 piece of paper(1 operation manual, 1 warranty card, 1 electrical safety certificate) and the remote control with holder, I am wondering if there is other accessories that come with the heat pump(indoor + outdoor unit) which is not already installed into the machine and can be taken away? Also, is there any easy way I can check if the installation is good(the heat pump works now but I am not sure if it is working as it suppose to)?
Lucky Fujitsu hide the wifi password behind the intake grille otherwise I probably will never find out.