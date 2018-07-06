Here are some updates:

I went to their office this morning told the receptionist that I am worrying about the safety of the installation, but the receptionist told me the heat pump is meant to be installed onto the wall socket and is perfectly safe. She also said she will let the installer know my concerns and will call me back when the installer is free. No call till now. Also both the receptionist and the installer don't know anything about the 2 missing filters.

I have a computer, 2 monitors, 2 sets of speakers plus several USB devices, and a vacuum machine(weekend only) on the same fuse(15A). The heat pump is rated 9A 2120W with max current 16A. I don't think there are much left for my existing equipment after the heat pump.

Like gregmcc said, I asked the same question on a electrical forum and got replies from several electricians. The result is installing a heat pump by wiring into an existing wall socket is perfectly legal, and it is not necessary install a dedicated circuit/fuse/breaker, but the installer has to check if it will overload the existing circuit. So it is a legal installation, but poorly done. Also the outside isolator has to be sealed, the installer can't get away with this part.

I've also talked to all my neighbors all of their heat pump installation is done on a dedicated circuit to the switchboard with a new circuit breaker, the only difference is none of them is using Fujitsu(so not Fujitsu accredited installers).

I wish I have asked someone I know or installer recommended by my neighbor to do the job, but the damn Fujitsu heat pumps has to be installed by their accredited installer in order to receive the 6 years warranty.

I'll see if they will call me back tomorrow.