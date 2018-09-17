I am looking for recommendations for rust removers or neutralisers mainly to use on small things such as tool bits and other workshop items that develop light surface rust mostly during damp winter months.
One of the best products that I used to have in my workshop for this job was named 'Jenolite' and it was excellent for removing surface rust just by soaking items for a few minutes.
However, I believe that it contained some toxic chemicals that are no longer approved in NZ and it has since disappeared. I think it is still sold in the UK.
Can anyone recommend a similar product available locally?