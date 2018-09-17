Fred99: Phosphoric acid (orthophosphoric acid) works well to dissolve surface rust - and it's relatively non-toxic, not too corrosive, and the main or sole ingredient of most proprietary "rust converters". Problem is that it'll dissolve bright zinc coatings etc. They use it (food grade) in coca cola etc - so it can't be that bad for you. There are people selling it on trademoi etc in 1 litre bottles. I'd wager that "Jenolite" is just that with some dye added so that the stuff feels special.

I second Phosphoric Acid. Great stuff. It's a real rust 'converter', and leaves a phosphate coating for some protection against further rusting

For 10 years in my small machine shop, 100m from the open ocean, rust was the bane of my existence.

As well as trying to keep the shop positively pressurised with dry air, I had a large selection of rust treatment chemicals and paints.

Anything that could be sealed or painted - was. I used protective storage sprays, waxes, lanolins and oils on all my tooling.

I built airtight storage drawers for my tooling, larger lockers for tools & welders etc that an 800l tank of dried air bled off through at the end of the day

For rust removal I had an elecrolysis tank & also tried a lot of proprietary gelled, coloured and mixed products. Many were relatively expensive and based on P.A. - so I purchased an undiluted 4l container of it on trademe.

Turned up in the mail in a plain cardboard box. About 85% proof, clear, slightly gelled liquid in one of those 4l plastic containers that you buy thinners in.

To say that the R.D guy was surprised to find that he'd delivered strong acid in his pile of mail is an understatement.

Very useful stuff. Among the many things I used it for..

- wiped a well diluted mix over the 1/4" steel plate top of my mobile welding table. Which removed all the rust & left a black coating after I neutralised it.

It later accidentally spent a night outside in light rain and a sheen of rust formed over all the untreated areas, the top surface was fine.

- treated the inside of a large rusty compressor tank with a dilute mix, scoping it a couple of years later showed minimal rust.

Any rusted parts going through the solvent washer or soda blaster would go onto my treatment rack - and get an acid wash for those seams & hard to reach areas, then neutralise & compressed air blowdown.

Finding a suitable mix was trial and error. Early on I made up a strong (50%) mix to clean up the pitted head on my large drill press. lowered the MT4 spindle into the container - & got called away. The next morning my wife called to say bubbles and foam were coming out. Sure enough I'd deeply etched it down to the 'grain' of it's manufacture. Had to machine it down, ream out to an MT5 and use an adaptor..



I also acid dipped an engine block with bronze cam bearings and frost plugs still in place...It'll eat brasses & bronzes, pit aluminium, dissolve dissimilar metals by electrolysis if left too long..

You have to use care - it's acid. Use eye protection, gloves, have an alkaline wash available.

Usefully - cut down plastic milk containers (HDPE?) are very acid resistant and make great mixing, short term storage & dipping containers.

Store in the dark. Light will degrade it.