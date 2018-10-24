kiwijunglist

phrozenpenguin: Not wanting to take this off topic but wondering if you used any specific packages or firmware on your ESP8266 for your wifi > RS232? Or coded from scratch?

I build a lot of ESP8266 devices and prefer to write all of my code, mostly Arduino based, for them where possible.

The code required for the ESP8266 Wifi-RS232 devices took a while to perfect with a lot of trial and error but I now have several of these Wifi-RS232 ports driving RS232 SMS Modems 24/7 in my office.

(I built these units to do away with having to use serial cables connected to a specific computer to control modems. Now most RS232 serial devices can be controlled by any server or workstation on the network just by sending http commands to their specific IP addresses.)

Regarding this topic - I am interested to know if anyone's heat pumps, (Panasonic, Mitsubishi or other) have serial ports hidden away and if anyone has a published specification of the commands?

I have 5 x Mitsubishi units (A large 4-Split unit and another single unit) that do have some sort of serial connector somewhere but I have yet to find any specification of how these operate. These pumps are all currently controlled with IR signals and some are again driven with custom built Wifi ESP8266 IR Sender units.