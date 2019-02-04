I've just brought this brand new Goldair pedestal fan. It has a DC motor vs the more common AC fan motor. A DC motor is supposed to be up to 80% more efficient than an AC motor along with many other advantages. One advantage is that it has more speed options and this one has 12 speeds.

With this fan that I have at the low speeds (4 and below) the motor is making a whiny noise and right up close kind of sounds like a bearing type of noise. I understand the DC motor uses very low voltage at the low speeds and the rpm is also very low. Would a noise like this be normal for a DC fan motor when it is on the very low speeds or do I possibly have a bad fan motor instead? The fan is marketed as being super quiet and a sleep smart model.