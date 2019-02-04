Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsHome Workshop DIYDC pedestal fan motor noise.
Kol12

#245457 4-Feb-2019 19:31
I've just brought this brand new Goldair pedestal fan. It has a DC motor vs the more common AC fan motor. A DC motor is supposed to be up to 80% more efficient than an AC motor along with many other advantages. One advantage is that it has more speed options and this one has 12 speeds.

 

With this fan that I have at the low speeds (4 and below) the motor is making a whiny noise and right up close kind of sounds like a bearing type of noise. I understand the DC motor uses very low voltage at the low speeds and the rpm is also very low. Would a noise like this be normal for a DC fan motor when it is on the very low speeds or do I possibly have a bad fan motor instead? The fan is marketed as being super quiet and a sleep smart model.   

richms
  #2173063 4-Feb-2019 20:02
It possibly using PWM to slow it down which can make motors really noisy, look at older brushed cordless drills to see how bad that can be.




Richard rich.ms

Kol12

  #2173065 4-Feb-2019 20:06
richms:

 

It possibly using PWM to slow it down which can make motors really noisy, look at older brushed cordless drills to see how bad that can be.

 

 

 

 

I wonder if it might be best to contact the maker of the fan instead, I mean they should know their products...

 
 
 
 


clive100
  #2173081 4-Feb-2019 20:48
It could be the motor control PCB making the noise due to PWM used to control fan speed. Coil or component oscillation can make slight noise and as the speed increases the noise may quieten or just be masked by fan air noise as speed is increased.  

 

 

Dynamic
  #2173082 4-Feb-2019 20:52
My 2c:

 

Just return it as faulty and ask the retailer if they can unbox another one for you and see if it has the same fault.  If yes, ask for a refund as the product is not fit for purpose - https://www.consumer.org.nz/articles/consumer-guarantees-act

 

A fan is generally put on low speed so it is quiet or used in a quiet environment - e.g. my bedroom fan for at night.




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

Kol12

  #2173095 4-Feb-2019 21:19
I don't know much about DC fan motors but for something that is marketed as super quiet the noise doesn't seem quite right. I will contact either Goldair or the retailer. 

Dynamic
  #2173099 4-Feb-2019 21:29
In a moment of boredom I googled, and I'm picking your fan is this model

 

http://www.goldair.co.nz/product-catalogue/cooling/pedestal-fans/40cm-dc-quiet-fan-with-wifi-and-remote-gcpf315

 

The first feature is "Ultra-quiet motor ideal for bedroom use", so basically any noticeable noise that isn't air-flow related would suggest there is a problem.

 

I expect you would have a faster and easier resolution approaching the retailer directly.




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

Kol12

  #2173127 4-Feb-2019 22:46
Dynamic:

 

In a moment of boredom I googled, and I'm picking your fan is this model

 

http://www.goldair.co.nz/product-catalogue/cooling/pedestal-fans/40cm-dc-quiet-fan-with-wifi-and-remote-gcpf315

 

The first feature is "Ultra-quiet motor ideal for bedroom use", so basically any noticeable noise that isn't air-flow related would suggest there is a problem.

 

I expect you would have a faster and easier resolution approaching the retailer directly.

 

 

 

 

Yes it's that fan. Ok sounds like I should get in touch with the retailer. Thanks.

 
 
 
 


ChocksAway
  #2595888 1-Nov-2020 14:18
I purchased one of these (model no. GCPF315) from Mitre10 two weeks ago.   The motor was noisy at the third speed setting (you could actually feel a rough bearing type vibration through the motor casing) and this meant I also could not use the 'wind' setting at night because of the disturbing 'wooh' sound the motor made as it was spinning up and down.   Turning the fan blades through the available 180degrees made no difference. 

 

I contacted Goldair who recommended returning it for replacement.   However this too suffers from a slightly lesser sounding version of the same problem.   I am undecided as to whether to keep this one as I suspect a further replacement will also suffer issues - the oscillation on this one as supplied was also well off being equal.  

 

The quality control of so many large named companies seems to be lacking these days - last year I purchased a Dimplex non-oil filled radiator.   Although it works well providing heat, the elements constantly 'clank' with expansion and contraction where they pass through the fin separators. There should have been isolation at these points. 

