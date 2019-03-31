Original question (see update below / latest post)

I have a Victa ESP360A Lawnkeeper 1300W mains powered electric lawnmower. It's about 7-10 years old now. It works great for most of my lawn, but where it's thickest or on a slope it's starting to struggle. I'm having to mow on a higher setting, which means I mow more often. I need something a bit more powerful, ideally not too heavy as there's a small slope. I really like the electric lawnmower, not interested in petrol ones as they're too heavy, too loud, too much hassle. I like that electric is zero maintenance.

My trimmer is a Ryobi ELT1100A electric. I've ended up getting the Alex Brushcutter head for it and it's working really well.

Can anyone recommend a good electric lawn mower.

Update Aug 2020:

I'm trying to decide on an electric lawn mower, with a strong preference for corded rather than battery, mostly because they're cheaper and have worked fine for me so far. A battery mower would be fine, standard residential lawn only takes 30 - 40 minutes to mow, but they cost $300 to $400 more than corded and I don't see any point spending more.

Considering Ryobi and Bosch mostly, but just want something that does a decent job. My Victa Lawnkeeper 1300W has been fine for a decade, it's just worn out.