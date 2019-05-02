Hi All,

After advice/opinions on what you would do in my situation.

Background: old house -3 bedroom, 1920s bungalow based in Christchurch, approx 100m2, partial double glazing (with cheap plastic inserts on some windows), good insulation in roof space, but nothing below due to low clearance and no access to under floor, 2 adults and a 3 yr old with the possibility of a new addition if/when it happens.

Presently just looking to heat the house during mornings/evenings. No one is home during the day, although that may/will change if we have a new arrival.

We've been in the house for almost a year now and I'm looking into options for heating the whole house rather than just single rooms. With winter approaching and noticeably colder mornings we do get condensation on the windows. We leave windows open during the day when we're out for ventilation.

There's currently two OLD (no name) heat pumps in the house - 1 in the lounge/tv area which is our main source of heating and we run a dehumidifier at the same time in the dining/kitchen area (semi-open space with lounge area - but lounge can be closed off). The bedrooms are in another part of the house and we use oil column heaters for heating.

We got a quote for a full ducted heat pump system when we first moved in which came in around $16k for a 14kw misti PEAD system (which I thought was a bit steep at the time). ; the guy mentioned that the 'good' thing with older houses is that they "breathe naturally and provide fresh air into your home" so a separate ventilation system wasn't necessarily required but could be added at a later time. Not sure if this is sound advice?

Our window frames are quite old, and I understand the typical cost to retrofit decent double glazing on our whole house would typically be in region of 10k mark. Although happy to be corrected from those in the know if this figure is way out.

But anyway, I am leaning towards a having a ducted system installed in the house. I see this as adding the most immediate impact rather than doing windows and/or further insulation, replacing our old heat pumps etc. Am i being delusional? Would ventilation/condensation still be an issue?

Haven't got my head on running costs for this system compared to what I'm doing now, but I understand that i can set it up to create different 'zones' and heat as needed? Would appreciate hearing from those that have this system and their experiences. I'm not overly concerned with getting a 'return' on this investment in terms of savings (if any) on my power bill, would much rather be comfortable in the house - unless you think it's going to be terribly inefficient and increase my power usage astronomically...

Just wanted to hear your thoughts/opinions and what you would do instead if say you had a budget of 10-15k in my situation.

TIA