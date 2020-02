Looking at adding a track saw to my tool selection. Currently have a 30yr old 7 1/4" Skilsaw and use a board to do straight cuts.

Bunnings have the PLS-1214 Ozito plunge track saw kit for $199. Ozito

Toolshed have a saw for $399 and rail for an extra $120. Toolshed

Machinery House currently have a CS-55 package on special at $360. CS-55

Anyone have experience with any of these saws?