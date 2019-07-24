Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Paul1977

#253070 24-Jul-2019 12:27
We are building a new house and looking at ducted heat pumps and had a question for those of you who know how these systems work.

 

We are being recommended to upgrade to an "AirTouch 4" controller that has wireless temp sensors in each room to allow electronic dampers to adjust airflow to be able to ensure all rooms are at the appropriate temp. It would be set up as 6 zones. Living & dining being a single zone, then every other room with a vent being it's own zone.

 

We are also looking at the possibility of incorporating a heat recovery fresh air ventilation system, but are undecided on that.

 

Being a bit of a geek, I wanted some opinions from fellow geeks in the know, rather than just relying on what the suppliers say is best.

 

Below is a sketch I did of what I have discussed with a supplier (I haven't got his actual plan through yet), and was wondering if this is a good way to do it.

 

I was also wondering if we should look at having a cavity slider to the left side of the main entrance. I thought this might better allow us to just heat/cool the living areas during the day without it being siphoned into the bedroom side of the house. Since there are return vents in each hallway, would there be any times when having a closed door in this position would be a problem for air flow?

 

Click to enlarge:

 

Click to see full size

 

Thanks in advance.




jonathan18
  #2282800 24-Jul-2019 13:10
I like the sound of wireless sensors in each space - I assume that provides for real-time adjustment of airflow into each room to maintain an even temp throughout the house? (Or can you even set different temps for different zones?) Are the sensors battery powered?

 

Have you had a price back on the job yet? It'll be interesting to see what the heat recovery component adds to the cost, but personally I'd be strongly tempted to go for this (and compromise elsewhere if necessary).

 

I assume you've also going to have more than one company quote for the job? Even if it's just to get the ideas of multiple people. As per my comments on other threads on ducted systems, I learnt the hard way and next time would be 100% sure of the competence of the designer/installer in regards to ducted systems (vs basic back-to-back etc) given the relative complexities of such installs.

 

In our case it's ok shutting off and heating a zone that doesn't have any return vents in it - we sometimes only heat the lounge/dining side and have the doors shut, but I can certainly feel the air being sucked under the gap of these doors and all installers we had quote for the job said this would be ok. That said, it could be a different matter with a modern build, if gaps are far better managed. Have you been advised whether bedroom doors etc need venty things (yes, that's the technical term!) on them to ensure airflow is ok when the doors are shut? It could be a similar matter with that sliding door, even if it's as simple as keeping the door open a crack. But, yeah, if you're going zoned there's a clear logic in being able to restrict airflow to the areas you want to heat - let alone would you not benefit noise-wise from a door in that location?

 

 

Paul1977

  #2282809 24-Jul-2019 13:32
He's given a ball park estimate on price, but nothing concrete yet.

 

I assume the sensors are battery powered since they're wireless, and he commented that you can move them easily. You can also set different temperatures in different zones (but obviously you can't heat one zone while cooling another). He said they use 5-position inline dampers (fully open, 75%, 50% 25% and closed) to each zone which automatically adjust to maintain the set temperature in each zone.

 

This is the supplier/installer the building company normally uses, but I have had a couple of independent quotes as well. They are coming out about the same dollar figure, but this solution appears to give a lot more control.

 

What I have noticed is that every installer has a different idea on what's best - hence posting hear for some more advice.

 

I forgot to include it in the above sketch, but would likely also have a small return vent or jump duct in the lounge. This will be a media room and will have the door shut when in use. For light and sound control I won't want this door to be undercut or have a vent in the door for return airflow.

 
 
 
 


openmedia
  #2606982 19-Nov-2020 14:31
Hi @Paul1977 some great detail here and on your other threads.

 

Can you let us know what the final configuration was and do you have any recommendations/guidance.




mdooher
  #2606986 19-Nov-2020 14:39
can you get those returns down to floor level in any place? thicken up a wall and create a duct... It will improve the efficiency no end... otherwise you are returning all the hot air and leaving the cold stuff at the floor

 

 

 

you will also need a small return in  Bed1...unless you want to sleep with the door open in which case don't worry




Paul1977

  #2607055 19-Nov-2020 16:18
mdooher:

 

can you get those returns down to floor level in any place? thicken up a wall and create a duct... It will improve the efficiency no end... otherwise you are returning all the hot air and leaving the cold stuff at the floor

 

you will also need a small return in  Bed1...unless you want to sleep with the door open in which case don't worry

 

 

I'm sure you could get return vent at floor level, but it would need to be incorporated into the house design from the beginning probably. We just stuck with the ceiling returns.

 

We do sleep with the door open a little, but also had a slightly bigger undercut on the bedroom 1 door.

