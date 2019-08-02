We recently just had 3 Panasonic hi wall heatpumps installed in our house and I had a few issues/questions to see if there's a fault or it's just a Panasonic thing (Have only ever had Gree and Fujitsu before)

1) I set a timer for it to turn on at 5pm, and it will come on anywhere between 430-450pm. Is this normal. Are Panasonic timers actually "have the room heated by x time" rather than turn on at x time? Anyway to change this?

2) Our bedroom one opens and closes (no air comes out) about an hour before the timer every morning (unsure if the other 2 do as well) which wakes us up. Is it 'sensing' the temperature or is this a fault? It literally just opens all the way up and then closes a couple of seconds later.

3) Is there anyway to make the opening/closing quieter? Like how do you guys have a heatpump turn on before you wake up without it waking you? It has the loudest mechanical opening/closing sound I think I've ever heard. Quiet mode doesn't change this.

4) How long does it take for your heatpumps to blow hot air? We're in the north island so our outdoor units are never iced but it can take 5-10mins before any hot air comes out once it's been turned on. Our previous Gree/Fujitsu would pump out hot air within a 1minute of coming on.

5) Is it normal to hear a "gas" kind of sound when it reaches temperature and the fan switches off. It's kind of a high pitch squeal/gas escaping/fizzing sound?

Am I being fussy or are Panasonics not great? I always see a lot of praise for them here, and the installer recommended them. We have the latest models as well.