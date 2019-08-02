Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#253236 2-Aug-2019 14:20
We recently just had 3 Panasonic hi wall heatpumps installed in our house and I had a few issues/questions to see if there's a fault or it's just a Panasonic thing (Have only ever had Gree and Fujitsu before)

 

 

 

1) I set a timer for it to turn on at 5pm, and it will come on anywhere between 430-450pm.  Is this normal.  Are Panasonic timers actually "have the room heated by x time" rather than turn on at x time? Anyway to change this?

 

2) Our bedroom one opens and closes (no air comes out) about an hour before the timer every morning (unsure if the other 2 do as well) which wakes us up.  Is it 'sensing' the temperature or is this a fault?  It literally just opens all the way up and then closes a couple of seconds later.

 

3) Is there anyway to make the opening/closing quieter?  Like how do you guys have a heatpump turn on before you wake up without it waking you?  It has the loudest mechanical opening/closing sound I think I've ever heard.  Quiet mode doesn't change this.

 

4) How long does it take for your heatpumps to blow hot air?  We're in the north island so our outdoor units are never iced but it can take 5-10mins before any hot air comes out once it's been turned on.  Our previous Gree/Fujitsu would pump out hot air within a 1minute of coming on.

 

5) Is it normal to hear a "gas" kind of sound when it reaches temperature and the fan switches off.  It's kind of a high pitch squeal/gas escaping/fizzing sound? 

 

 

 

Am I being fussy or are Panasonics not great?  I always see a lot of praise for them here, and the installer recommended them.  We have the latest models as well.

  #2287735 2-Aug-2019 15:01
Have you called your seller / installer? I have Daikin and Fujitsu, neither do any of that, and heat starts coming out in great quantities maybe a couple of minutes after you start them.



  #2287737 2-Aug-2019 15:05
What part is actually not normal vs just how the Panasonics are?

 
 
 
 


  #2287756 2-Aug-2019 15:50
I have a Panasonic heatpump. It sometimes takes ten minutes before hot air comes out. Also sometimes the thermometer in the lounge shows 18c and even though the heatpump is set to 22c there is no action - or very slow air movement. If you then set to "Powerful" it sometimes takes a few minutes to blast a tornado - or sometimes time passes and nothing changes.

 

Ours is set to turn on at 6.30am (we get at 6.45am) and sometimes the lounge is nice and warm, sometimes... nothing.

 

It doesn't seem to keep the temperature in check really. I have tried contacting Panasonic through their website and never got a reply.

 

Quite disappointed with Panasonic.

 

 




 

 

  #2287767 2-Aug-2019 16:03
Can I ask what model you have?  Unfortunately sounds very similar to our issues and it may very well just be a Panasonic thing.  Which is odd because they are highly rated almost everywhere

  #2287779 2-Aug-2019 16:27
We have a Panasonic CS-Z50TKR.




 

 

  #2287783 2-Aug-2019 16:33
Our is the same except the VKR model...

 

 

 

So what do you do in situation?  Can a heatpump easily be replaced with a different brand?

  #2287787 2-Aug-2019 16:36
It's probably easier to replace it than to install one first time, but it's still a significant effort and cost. You could try leaving it on most of the time instead of turning it on and off, if your house is well insulated the cost isn't that much higher and the house feels more comfortable as it's heated through rather than just heating the air.

 
 
 
 


  #2287789 2-Aug-2019 16:41
Yes, it's a lot more manageable when I work from home, so that it's always on at a certain level (with a forced air at the beginning). But still annoying that we can't rely 100% on it to get things done when needed on an ad-hoc basis.




 

 

  #2287827 2-Aug-2019 19:22
The timer I had is accurate, set at 6pm and it start at 6pm, and also take about 5-10 minutes later for the hot air to come out

 

RKR is the model

 

opening/closing is pretty quiet, never woke up by it, not using quiet or powerful mode at all.

 

Maybe you can try record some video about all those sound it made, and show to your installer.

 

 

  #2287843 2-Aug-2019 19:46
I've currently got a Panasonic, and had one in my last house too.

The timers only go out of whack when there's a power failure, otherwise both work/worked perfectly everyday.

Wait time for hot air would be about a minute, never 10.

If you use Auto mode then you do hear the gas bubble down the pipes when it switches from heating to cooling or vice versa. I never use auto mode though.

Biggest annoyance is you can't lock it in quiet mode, have to reset it every time it comes on.

  #2287853 2-Aug-2019 20:05
You have made a big investment and deserve to be looked after. Approach the installer (nicely) and speak to them.

If no luck, approach Panasonic directly and let us know how you get on.




  #2287885 2-Aug-2019 21:59
I have a similar model and all of the above sounds about right. The most annoying issue is at low outside temperatures the unit inside will make a hissing noise periodically.

  #2287910 2-Aug-2019 23:37
insane: I've currently got a Panasonic, and had one in my last house too.

The timers only go out of whack when there's a power failure, otherwise both work/worked perfectly everyday.

Wait time for hot air would be about a minute, never 10.

If you use Auto mode then you do hear the gas bubble down the pipes when it switches from heating to cooling or vice versa. I never use auto mode though.

Biggest annoyance is you can't lock it in quiet mode, have to reset it every time it comes on.


We have 2 Panasonic units installed at the same time. A smaller one in the bedroom and a much larger one in the living area(2 or 3 times more powerful).
The smaller unit puts out cool air (or warm) very quickly. Within a minute I would say.
The larger unit sits for quite a few minutes (maybe up to 5) with the outside unit running before hot or cold comes out.
Once it has started it runs very well.
Apparently it's normal for both models to have different behaviour.
Haven't heard any hissing sounds.




  #2289760 4-Aug-2019 18:05
Probably a silly question, have you set the clock on the remote -while- pointing it at the indoor unit so it can send the updated current time to the unit? 

 

Once done, then set the timer. 

Ours is a few years old but it does switch on at the correct time though it takes a little while to warm up by design. 

 

Oh something to also look at is some models have a temp sensor on the remote- turn that function off. I have it on my cheap kelvinator in the bedroom but cant remember if its on the panasonic in the lounge. 




  #2290041 5-Aug-2019 10:00
We have a panasonic multisplt system. About 4 years old.

 

The timer is accurate, and turns on when it is supposed to.

 

Generally get hot or cold air about 1-5 minutes after turned on.

 

Most of the time it is fairly predictable, but occasionally it seems to take an extra 10 minutes to figure out what to do.

 

I imagine there is some complex algorithm it is working through.

 

Once or twice it has opened and closed without doing anything. Possibly this is if one unit is on heat and we open a second on cool, I think it just closes again.

 

I'm not sure that the temperature setting accurately reflects the room temperature, we go more on the figures we have found works for us by experience. The kids rooms are set at 17 overnight, up to 19 on a cold night. Our living area is a little more work, the unit is in the dinning room, but we use it to push air through to our living area. We set it at 23 for a comfortable night, but 25 if its a cold night. We cool the kids rooms in summer - cant recall what that setting is.

 

 

