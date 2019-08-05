LostBoyNZ:

We're looking to get our first build a little out of Christchurch. So far we're really most impressed with the showhome and general attitude of Whitehouse Builders. They seem to have more attention to detail than some others we've seen, and sound more honest and up front about things like time frame, even if it means they come off not sounding as impressive as some others at first. And they have their own building staff, they don't subcontract, which sounds good.

But as with everything, I think it's good for us to seek out reviews. These days it's easy to see reviews of any random cafe or such online, but surprisingly hard when it comes to builders. Probably because they aren't as big as say GJ Gardener, there really isn't much to be found on Google. So I thought I'd post here and ask if anyone has dealt with them and what their experience was like.

We have no reason not to trust them, both my wife and I are very impressed with their approach, and if we do go with them we'll post about our experience to help others out there. But especially with such a big commitment, I think seeking reviews never hurts.

Or if anyone has any experience with other builders they'd strongly recommend (we're looking around $350k in terms of build price, excluding land, giving ourselves a bit of a buffer for any additional costs) or are a builder themselves and have questions we should be asking, any advice is much appreciated.

Thanks!