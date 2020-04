Not in Christchurch, but in Wellington.

With Contact energy for the electricity, and with RockGas for the 45Kg Gas cylinders.

A RockGas cylinder is $104.39 each. Along with the cost per cylinder, there is also a yearly rental charge of $115.

Being with Contact & RockGas means I get a dual energy discount on the electricity. No discounts on the gas.

We use Gas for hot water and gas hobs cooktop. We're a family of 4, and are generally replacing a cylinder every 4-5 weeks in the winter, and a bit longer during the summer months