mdf

mdf

2650 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#255583 19-Aug-2019 17:22
We need a new range hood plus ducting. We live on Wellington's south cost, and the stovetop is on a south-facing wall. The southerly is not the prevailing wind, but when we get a strong southerly, it is _very_ strong.

 

Keen for thoughts/opinions about the type of vent / louvre you would use. Aim is to minimise wind ingress and eliminate any wind-related rattling. Not having an uninsulated hole for the heat to pour out would be a plus too.

 

My ideal option was a motorised louvre with a relay to the range hood (i.e. range hood on = motorised louvre open). However, I spoken to electricians, builders and even a home ventilation guy, all of whom agreed it was a good idea, but none of whom had any idea if such an option actually existed.

 

Another option would be straight out through the wall, with some kind of vent with a cowl e.g. this or this. We've got each of these styles on dryers and water boilers, but neither of those are in living areas and I'm less concerned about heat in/wind out for those other areas.

 

Final option was straight up through the roof with a roof mushroom thing like this. Not sure about the rules about venting cooking grease etc. onto the roof and then into stormwater though?

mattwnz
16713 posts

Uber Geek


  #2301775 19-Aug-2019 17:59
Doesn't the rangehood have a built in flap that opens and closes? With normal  extractions fans you can buy backdraught shutters like these http://simx.co.nz/product-groups/duct-and-grilles/duct-fittings/inline-backdraught-shutters 

 

I would however make sure that you install them in accessible locations, because if they gum up, then you want to be able to clean them. Also if you are getting an installer to do them, make sure you get someone experienced at installing ducting etc. An installer we used installed them, and they were jammed closed so the extraction was hardly working at all.

PolicyGuy
836 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2301777 19-Aug-2019 18:05
Mitre10 sell https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/non-branded-rangehood-ducting-kit-roof-150mm/p/119737 which includes a through-the-roof pipe and cowl, so it must be legal to do it that way.

 

Not sure how that would behave in a howling Wellington southerly, and whether you'd get a back draft if the rangehood fan was off.

 

I'd be inclined to look around the neighbourhood, particularly at any recent builds, also open homes.
Maybe ask at your local Mitre10 / Bunnings, sometimes the folks in the kitchen & bathroom departments have a clue or two.

 
 
 
 


sqishy
440 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2301780 19-Aug-2019 18:16
How about these:

 

 

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/hpm-150mm-white-universal-wall-kit-for-exhaust-fans_p00376875

 

 

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/manrose-aluduct-flexi-150mmx-1m_p00733267

 

 

 

 

mattwnz
16713 posts

Uber Geek


  #2301832 19-Aug-2019 18:42
sqishy:

 

How about these:

 

 

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/hpm-150mm-white-universal-wall-kit-for-exhaust-fans_p00376875

 

 

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/manrose-aluduct-flexi-150mmx-1m_p00733267

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretty sure with rangehoods, most require smooth solid type ducting to reduce friction..

Bung
3438 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2301900 19-Aug-2019 19:30
PolicyGuy:

Mitre10 sell https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/non-branded-rangehood-ducting-kit-roof-150mm/p/119737 which includes a through-the-roof pipe and cowl, so it must be legal to do it that way.


Not sure how that would behave in a howling Wellington southerly, and whether you'd get a back draft if the rangehood fan was off.


I'd be inclined to look around the neighbourhood, particularly at any recent builds, also open homes.
Maybe ask at your local Mitre10 / Bunnings, sometimes the folks in the kitchen & bathroom departments have a clue or two.



The ducting kit doesn't look like it includes the roof flashing. AfAIK current code requires a pan flashing for any pipes greater than 80mm so the flexible bit mates with a flat surface rather than roofing iron.

The mesh filters in the rangehood should trap most grease. The inside of my hood is clean past those panels. The fan has a flap where it joins the vent pipe.

timmmay
16372 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2301965 19-Aug-2019 20:47
Extractors can pull a bit of oil and such out, so I'd be careful putting anything in their path, or a type of luvre that has a flap that closes. If you take the ducting up into the roof cavity and have a couple of bends in it that should reduce the air coming into the house, according to a plumber I had install ours.

neb

neb
2863 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2301999 19-Aug-2019 22:29
mattwnz:

I would however make sure that you install them in accessible locations, because if they gum up, then you want to be able to clean them.

 

 

Another reason for putting them in an accessible location is that the louvres/shutters/etc, while plastic, will be pivoted on cheap steel pins, which will rust out after awhile, especially in a coastal environment like MDF mentioned. You need to be able to get to the whatever-it-is to replace it at that point.

 

 

And yes, another Casa de Cowboy story, the louvred vent where the pins have rusted out is above a large amount of sun-embrittled polycarbonate. If anyone owns a person-capable drone, let me know.

 
 
 
 


MrAmerica
88 posts

Master Geek


  #2302075 20-Aug-2019 06:36
I went through the same excercise.

Have a look at these https://www.smooth-air.co.nz/product/catalog/DuctSplitComponents*Dampers*

Also on Aliexpress https://www.aliexpress.com/wholesale?catId=0&initiative_id=SB_20190819103054&SearchText=150mm+air+damper&switch_new_app=y

If a lack of NZ electrical certification concerns you there are 12V and 24V options as well.

You will need to control it with a relay operated from the extractor fan on/off switch.

mdf

mdf

2650 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2302321 20-Aug-2019 11:49
MrAmerica: I went through the same excercise.

Have a look at these https://www.smooth-air.co.nz/product/catalog/DuctSplitComponents*Dampers*

Also on Aliexpress https://www.aliexpress.com/wholesale?catId=0&initiative_id=SB_20190819103054&SearchText=150mm+air+damper&switch_new_app=y

If a lack of NZ electrical certification concerns you there are 12V and 24V options as well.

You will need to control it with a relay operated from the extractor fan on/off switch.

 

Oh, so the right way of doing it is a standard (fixed?) louvre, but then have a mechanised damper behind it? Never thought of that. Thanks for this. Will investigate further!

duckDecoy
136 posts

Master Geek


  #2302369 20-Aug-2019 13:58
PolicyGuy:

 

Mitre10 sell https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/non-branded-rangehood-ducting-kit-roof-150mm/p/119737 which includes a through-the-roof pipe and cowl, so it must be legal to do it that way.

 

 

When we built our house in AKL we got a through the roof pipe and cowl and were never called up on it by any inspectors.  Our roofer supplied it, so might be worth asking around to see if some are better than others. 

 

I know its not WLG, but we've never had any issues with wind coming back into our house even in the meanest Westerly.

dt

dt
719 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2302385 20-Aug-2019 14:20
Any chance your house is on piles? one of our rentals has an extractor fan system that vents underneath the house, so that could be an option for you if possible?

 

BlueShift
1543 posts

Uber Geek


  #2302422 20-Aug-2019 16:13
dt: Any chance your house is on piles? one of our rentals has an extractor fan system that vents underneath the house, so that could be an option for you if possible?

 

Wouldn't food scents under the house be attractive to vermin?

dt

dt
719 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2302590 20-Aug-2019 20:14
BlueShift:

dt: Any chance your house is on piles? one of our rentals has an extractor fan system that vents underneath the house, so that could be an option for you if possible?

 

Wouldn't food scents under the house be attractive to vermin?

 

 

Good point, never thought of that, though never appears to have been an issue

kiwijunglist
2889 posts

Uber Geek


  #2305442 24-Aug-2019 18:20
We live on the peak of a hill in windy Wellington. I did the ducting for my range hood myself.

I used about 4m of ducting with two bends.

I vented it out through the eaves.

I think there is a bit of passive airflow on a windy day but it is very small.

If you have a long duct with bends you will need a more powerful motor. Our motor is montcarlo superdeep with pro 1140m3/h whispair motor. You will need a big motor for a long duct.

If recommend just adding some one way mechanical or electric damper.




HTPC / Home automation (home assistant) enthusiast.

kiwijunglist
2889 posts

Uber Geek


  #2305443 24-Aug-2019 18:29
Just a question for others.

If your fan is 240V variable speed what would the best way to wire up a damper.

I'm not sure how a variable speed 240v fan works, does it change the AC frequency or does it drop the voltage or does it turn on and off rapidly with a duty cycle?




HTPC / Home automation (home assistant) enthusiast.

