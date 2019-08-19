We need a new range hood plus ducting. We live on Wellington's south cost, and the stovetop is on a south-facing wall. The southerly is not the prevailing wind, but when we get a strong southerly, it is _very_ strong.

Keen for thoughts/opinions about the type of vent / louvre you would use. Aim is to minimise wind ingress and eliminate any wind-related rattling. Not having an uninsulated hole for the heat to pour out would be a plus too.

My ideal option was a motorised louvre with a relay to the range hood (i.e. range hood on = motorised louvre open). However, I spoken to electricians, builders and even a home ventilation guy, all of whom agreed it was a good idea, but none of whom had any idea if such an option actually existed.

Another option would be straight out through the wall, with some kind of vent with a cowl e.g. this or this. We've got each of these styles on dryers and water boilers, but neither of those are in living areas and I'm less concerned about heat in/wind out for those other areas.

Final option was straight up through the roof with a roof mushroom thing like this. Not sure about the rules about venting cooking grease etc. onto the roof and then into stormwater though?