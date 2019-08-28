We have a tilting garage with a Dominator garage door opener. It has begun to play up. It will open OK but when we go to close it it will move a few centimeters and stop. If we press either the Fob button of or the switch in the garage it will move down a few centimeters at each press, a painfully slow process. My wife has lubricated the chain, runners and wheels with dry teflon lubricate, I hope this is the right thing to use. I have with my limited mobility examined the springs and fittings and all seems to be OK. On the odd time the door has refused to move withe motor making clicking noises. My wife has got up a ladder and reset the the motor and will start again.



The opener will work for a few days then start to play up again. The unit is around 14 years old. Is this terminal or has anyone got a solution for this.