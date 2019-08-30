Just been down this path recently with a dyson v6 animal stick. Looked at aliexpress and a few others that you have mentioned as I was hoping to find one with a bit more duration than the factory battery - it would be nice to run a bit longer than 20mins on low power mode.

Battery/vacuum is about 4 years old now and used regularly over wood and carpet flooring in a mixture of high and low power mode.

The sticker on the bottom of mine states “SV03 with a rating of 2100mAh and 21.6V".

In the end went to dyson NZ (0800 397 667 or help@dyson.co.nz) for a total of $95 including postage and with option to cash back in if it was not the battery that was my issue. If in AKL, you can head to their service centre in Mt Wellington for a free battery test.

Been working a treat since the replacement.