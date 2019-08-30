Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#255794 30-Aug-2019 10:40
Where if you have.  Looking for nz sites there's thousands of them.   Anyone bought a replacement battery, did you go aftermarket, or authentic?   And anyone worth trusting or not?

 

 

 

I've found this simpower one: https://www.simpower.co.nz/product/home-garden/vacuum-cleaner-batteries/dyson-dc30-battery-14-8v-1500mah-li-ion-dyc300vx/

 

and Mr postitive: https://www.mrpositive.co.nz/dyson-dc30-aftermarket-vacum-cleaner-battery

 

https://www.battsrus.co.nz/product/dyson-dc30-1500mah-liion/?manufacturers_id=385&osCsid=kdmu0o2lvmun8gnne9rh2k7lb3

 

 




  #2308312 30-Aug-2019 10:51
What’s wrong with a Dyson replacement battery?




  #2308314 30-Aug-2019 10:53
Nothing I guess, they don't seem to list parts on their site at all.

 

Nor, does my model show up anywhere anymore.




  #2308317 30-Aug-2019 10:56
Also when you ring dyson it goes straight to something saying you're calling out of office hours (even though they list 8:30 to 17:30)...and even accounting for Australian timezone that's not working.




  #2308318 30-Aug-2019 10:56
You have to contact them at their service centre - or at least in AU they send out replacement batteries that way. I haven’t tried in NZ. From memory an AU replacement battery is about $80 AUD..




  #2308334 30-Aug-2019 11:15
These guys hold stock for most major brands: https://www.needapart.co.nz/buy-online/household-appliances/brand-dyson

 

If I recall they are the official parts warehouse for many - not sure about dyson.

 

They do stock dyson parts though.



4895 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2308336 30-Aug-2019 11:17
CokemonZ:

 

These guys hold stock for most major brands: https://www.needapart.co.nz/buy-online/household-appliances/brand-dyson

 

If I recall they are the official parts warehouse for many - not sure about dyson.

 

They do stock dyson parts though.

 

 

 

 

Ta...but this is what I was afaid of:

 

Parts for Dyson DC30 vacuum cleaner

 

Sorry, we don't stock anything for the Dyson DC30.

 

Will try dyson when they come of line, EST should be 10:30 nz time




  #2308380 30-Aug-2019 11:23
davidcole:

 

CokemonZ:

 

These guys hold stock for most major brands: https://www.needapart.co.nz/buy-online/household-appliances/brand-dyson

 

If I recall they are the official parts warehouse for many - not sure about dyson.

 

They do stock dyson parts though.

 

 

 

 

Ta...but this is what I was afaid of:

 

Parts for Dyson DC30 vacuum cleaner

 

Sorry, we don't stock anything for the Dyson DC30.

 

Will try dyson when they come of line, EST should be 10:30 nz time

 

 

Damn. best of luck.

 
 
 
 


  #2308440 30-Aug-2019 12:59
Just been down this path recently with a dyson v6 animal stick. Looked at aliexpress and a few others that you have mentioned as I was hoping to find one with a bit more duration than the factory battery - it would be nice to run a bit longer than 20mins on low power mode.

 

Battery/vacuum is about 4 years old now and used regularly over wood and carpet flooring in a mixture of high and low power mode.

 

The sticker on the bottom of mine states “SV03 with a rating of 2100mAh and 21.6V".

 

In the end went to dyson NZ (0800 397 667 or help@dyson.co.nz) for a total of $95 including postage and with option to cash back in if it was not the battery that was my issue. If in AKL, you can head to their service centre in Mt Wellington for a free battery test.

 

Been working a treat since the replacement.

  #2308454 30-Aug-2019 13:30
My wife called up the Dyson help line and snagged us a free replacement. The vacuum was about three years old I guess, but she felt that that was too soon for it to die and argued her case. 



  #2308476 30-Aug-2019 14:01
Yoban:

 

Just been down this path recently with a dyson v6 animal stick. Looked at aliexpress and a few others that you have mentioned as I was hoping to find one with a bit more duration than the factory battery - it would be nice to run a bit longer than 20mins on low power mode.

 

Battery/vacuum is about 4 years old now and used regularly over wood and carpet flooring in a mixture of high and low power mode.

 

The sticker on the bottom of mine states “SV03 with a rating of 2100mAh and 21.6V".

 

In the end went to dyson NZ (0800 397 667 or help@dyson.co.nz) for a total of $95 including postage and with option to cash back in if it was not the battery that was my issue. If in AKL, you can head to their service centre in Mt Wellington for a free battery test.

 

Been working a treat since the replacement.

 

 

Hmm, I've been trying to ring them all day and have been getting a "you've called us out of office hours".  Wife sent an email.   I think mines older than yours, as it's not listed on the site any more (DC30)

 

 

 

 




  #2308479 30-Aug-2019 14:16
Disrespective:

 

My wife called up the Dyson help line and snagged us a free replacement. The vacuum was about three years old I guess, but she felt that that was too soon for it to die and argued her case. 

 

 

Lucky...

  #2308480 30-Aug-2019 14:20
davidcole:

 

Hmm, I've been trying to ring them all day and have been getting a "you've called us out of office hours".  Wife sent an email.   I think mines older than yours, as it's not listed on the site any more (DC30)

 

 

Did not have that issue, but ddi have to sit on hold for some time....head to their place at https://goo.gl/maps/H7Ng25UrZNf3EEee6

 

Or this crowd https://www.edns.co.nz/index.php/about/dyson-repairs-auckland-north-shore/

 

[edit: google map link]

  #2308558 30-Aug-2019 17:09
Person at work had a problem with theirs just flashing red when the trigger was pulled and had tried to call them today and got the same BS message about the hours.

 

They just took it back to the retailer as its under a year old.

 

 

 

Mine is giving stupid short runtimes now and I was looking at the knockoffs on aliexpress but these are hard on the cells - 15amp draw is absurd on a 1P pack but I guess they didnt want to make it larger with a 6S2P on them to make them not heat as much. I think there is no balancing in the pack either.

 

I was looking at getting a cheap pack off aliexpress for it but not sure how cheap cells would hold up to the demands, and TBH when it was working it wasnt that good anyway so a real dyson pack isnt worth it to get it working again when I have the ryobi stick vac that can take any of my drill packs, it just clogs a bit faster on fine dust.




  #2309036 1-Sep-2019 16:13
Had our V6 fail under warranty. CSR asked how many times the red light flashed. Anything over 11 or 13 (can't remember exactly) indicated a battery fault.

From there they sent me a new battery directly (paperwork indicated that this was worth NZD$95)

  #2337961 16-Oct-2019 09:44
Dont buy from batteryupgrade.co.nz or batteryupgrade.com etc. Its a scam site.

 

 

They are not a NZ company, but have a very polished web site.

