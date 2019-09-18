We have about 145m2 floor area to heat in our new Christchurch build. We have a few different ceiling heights, but they average out to 2.56m.

We are having low e glass and thermally broken joinery, and a minimum of R2.6 in the walls and R3.6 in the ceiling (we may upgrade to R2.8 in walls and R6 in ceiling, but haven't decided yet).

We have been quoted for a Mitsubishi PEAD-M125JAA which is rated at 14kW heating and 12.5 kW cooling.

Is this enough?

The Mitsubishi calculator says we require 13kW (so less than the 14kW quoted unit), but it then goes on to recommend a 20kW option?