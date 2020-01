Certainly what we did was bought all our appliances first and then designed the kitchen around them. While most conform to standard sizing (30, 45, 60, 90cm, etc) there are variations when it comes to things like ventilation and even where the power/plumbing connections are. Microwave trim kits seem to be the most variable.

Ours is a small kitchen by modern standards, so took careful planning to make sure everything fitted. Making sure doors, drawers, etc don’t conflict when opened.

Being pedantic about this sort of stuff, I built a 3D model of the kitchen to prove everything would fit/work. I’m glad I did because one of the kitchen consultants told us we couldn’t have an oven tower arrangement until I showed her the model.

Because our house is slightly older there is some variation in the floor so cabinetry was done first, including the stone bench top (the weight will effect a wooden floor), then the flooring (up to the edge of the adjustment feet), and then the kick boards.

Doing the flooring last means less chance it will be damaged by the installation of the kitchen.