Related to my other post, I'm hoping for some feedback from more knowledgeable people regarding how these integrate together.

I've drawn a couple of diagrams to get my head around it.

If my understanding is the correct, the 'official' way to do it is with illustrated in the below diagram:

This seems like it would require more ducting as the heat pump and Lossnay each have their own return ducting, and it looks like if you wanted to run the Lossnay without heating or cooling you would be required to run the heat pump in fan mode?

At least one installer I've spoken to has recommended the following:

This method would seem to allow for the heat pump and Lossnay to use the same return vents as each other, and would allow you to run the Lossnay while the heat pump is turned off. This seems like a better configuration, or am I missing something?

Am I understanding these methods correctly, and are there others ways to do it?