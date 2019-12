As things heat up things turn towards my favourite food BBQ. I scrapped my last one which was a gift but lasted 8 years and the end of last summer and I want to get something that is decent.

I am currently looking at the Weber Family Q (3200)

https://www.turfrey.co.nz/shop/bbqs/all-bbqs/weber-family-q-q3200-red/

I like the nylon frame idea etc.

Primarily it would be just for me and the wife, but we get the kids and grands kids over from time to time.

Anybody had any experience with the Weber's.