As stated, AEG and Electrolux are one in the same, AEG is priced at a premium, but the differences really are small. I would normally recommend the Bosch as they make great washing machines BUT the i-DOS has been hugely problematic for my mother-in-law as well as a relative of a friend. Even though the friend worked in the whitegoods industry he couldn't get a reasonable response out of Bosch for the issues. One thing I would recommend if you do go with the Bosch i-DOS is that you do NOT use fabric softner, that will cause massive issues in my experience.

Like many others have said, LG (and another Korean appliance manufacturer) aren't well known for keeping suitable levels of spare parts. I do have one of their fridge/freezers and it has been faultless for over 7 years.

Miele on the other hand, make fantastic washing machines. I have the TwinDos and the system is excellent with no powder marks, great cleaning capabilities and it's super quiet too. Highly recommended. We have a Miele dryer, but if we had our chance again we'd jump on a heatpump version as we use it a lot... due to our apartment living situation.