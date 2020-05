Yup - I have the Yale installed at our current house. Has been running perfectly for the last few years.

We'll be moving into a newly built house in the next month and I'm considering moving away from the Yale to something smarter.

The Yale is a solid and great mortice lock. Functions well. Batteries last ~5 months but depends on use.

The Schlage is an awesome brand as well. Has a higher IP rating especially if its going to be facing the elements.