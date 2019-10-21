Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Plumbing question - replacing flexible hoses on tap - how to disconnect


# 259771 21-Oct-2019 11:41
I'm replacing an old flexible pipe that's been in the kitchen for 15+ years. It's working fine but I've read they should be replaced at least every ten years. I'm having a bit of trouble getting it disconnected, it's pretty tight in there and there's another little pipe behind it.

 

I have the water turned off, I was just going to undo the bit circled in green below. It's really right though, I'm having trouble getting it off without applying a lot of force.

 

I think the flexible pipe (circled red in third diagram) goes all the way up to the top of the tap, as circled in blue. Do I need to take the tap off the benchtop or something?

 

The new pipe (see last pic below) doesn't seem to have as long an end on it. Did I get the wrong one from M10? Or is it just a slightly different design?

 

 

 

Should I just have this done next time I get a plumber in? That could be a year or two away.

 

 

 

Pics - click to zoom.

 

Current Pipe

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Current Pipe with diagram

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Tap

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

New Pipe

 

I note that the old pipe seem to have a couple of inches of pipe above the nut where you undo it, whereas the new one doesn't have that. I think I may have the wrong flexible pipes - might need to go to plumbing store rather than M10?

 

Click to see full size

  # 2341328 21-Oct-2019 12:27
Can't see pic of your new pipe, but it should have a long, narrow rigid end to go into the tap.

You dont need to, but may find it easier to remove the tap, to unthread the hose from the tap, as the thread is actually above benchtop level (ie quite a way up the hole in the bench, as viewed from underneath)

I have a tool for undoing the tap which you're welcome to borrow. It's not hard, just awkward without the tool



  # 2341348 21-Oct-2019 13:08
Thanks Nick. I have no idea how to remove the tap. Will drop you a message.

 
 
 
 


  # 2341349 21-Oct-2019 13:08
nickb800:
You dont need to, but may find it easier to remove the tap, to unthread the hose from the tap, as the thread is actually above benchtop level (ie quite a way up the hole in the bench, as viewed from underneath)

 

Usually this!

 

There's often a thread with a flat head screw attachment behind the pipes you have shown in the photo.  That will allow you to remove the plate you can see at the bottom and pull the tap up through the hole. Then you can access those flexible pipes much easier.

 

As @nickb800 mentioned you dont need to do this but it'll mean finding a spanner/wrench that'll fit in the gap(s) and you'll have to do lots of small incremental twists. Can be a PITA!

  # 2341350 21-Oct-2019 13:14
Have a look at this youtube video about 2 minutes into it https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVHGY0iUjF8&t=120s

 

It will give you a good idea on how mixers are fitted.

 

 



  # 2341361 21-Oct-2019 13:39
Thanks guys, removing the tap does look easier. I've added the missing pic of the new flexible pipe.

 

Looks like I didn't get quite the right right flexible pipes either.  The old pipe seem to have a couple of inches of pipe above the nut where you undo it, whereas the new one doesn't have that. Not sure if they're the wrong type, or just different.

  # 2341369 21-Oct-2019 13:55
Good on you for doing this, I am sure most people don't even think about those pipes, but I had also read that they can be prone to leaking over time. Unlike that plastic plumbing piping that leaked, at least these are usually easily accessible. Although you would want to check that the replacements are really good quality, as you don't want them to be worse quality than the ones you are replacing. 



  # 2341370 21-Oct-2019 13:56
I think I have the same brand as the current one on there :)

 
 
 
 


  # 2341440 21-Oct-2019 16:39
The tap end (right at the top) flanges of the hot (red indicator thread) and cold flexible pipes look different to me in the image so perhaps they are proprietary fittings?

 

I note the guarantee period on some "Boston" brand flexible connectors I bought says "7 years".

  # 2341456 21-Oct-2019 17:36
The length of the 10mm male fitting with the O ring probably just determines whether you can attach/detach the hose without undoing the tap. Some low pressure mixers can have different diameter hoses so red or blue isn't the only difference.



  # 2341505 21-Oct-2019 20:38
It's a Methven tap, probably 15 - 20 years old but in good condition. The hoses look very much like the ones I purchased from M10, which say they're good for hot or cold.

  # 2341516 21-Oct-2019 21:16
mattwnz:

 

Good on you for doing this, I am sure most people don't even think about those pipes, but I had also read that they can be prone to leaking over time. Unlike that plastic plumbing piping that leaked, at least these are usually easily accessible. Although you would want to check that the replacements are really good quality, as you don't want them to be worse quality than the ones you are replacing. 

 

 

 

 

I think the average DIYer is more likely to cause issues replacing these, rather than leaving them past their supposed life. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. 



  # 2341518 21-Oct-2019 21:22
lxsw20:

 

I think the average DIYer is more likely to cause issues replacing these, rather than leaving them past their supposed life. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. 

 

 

Quite possibly, it's not as easy as I expected. Most people should call in a plumber, it's probably 1-2 hours so $150 plus maybe $50 for hoses.

 

I did the toilet one, that was easy. The bathroom ones I didn't do as they're not old enough to bother with yet.

  # 2341519 21-Oct-2019 21:27
lxsw20:

 

mattwnz:

 

Good on you for doing this, I am sure most people don't even think about those pipes, but I had also read that they can be prone to leaking over time. Unlike that plastic plumbing piping that leaked, at least these are usually easily accessible. Although you would want to check that the replacements are really good quality, as you don't want them to be worse quality than the ones you are replacing. 

 

 

 

 

I think the average DIYer is more likely to cause issues replacing these, rather than leaving them past their supposed life. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. 

 

 

 

 

True. People would need to have reasonable knowledge to do this sort of thing themselves. Anyone who had that old black plastic plumbing from the 80's- though would know that it is not a matter of if, but when, it leaks. And those people will be very cautious which any plumbing.  Not sure if it is quite the same though with these flexi hoses, as I am not sure how much of a problem it is, and whether it is just certain brands etc. But at least they are usually installed in reasonably accessible locations, and if they do leak, you will usually find out pretty quickly. The problem with that black plastic stuff, is that it can leak for a long time before you notice, and by that time it may have caused major issues. 

  # 2341537 21-Oct-2019 23:47
I believe you have th right replacement pipe. The section above the nut is fixed. It screws basically into the nut.

At least that's how the tap worked which I replaced not too long ago.

My bathroom mixers did have the pipe going right up all the way without the extensions as you called them.

  # 2341689 22-Oct-2019 10:49
timmmay:

 

It's a Methven tap, probably 15 - 20 years old but in good condition. The hoses look very much like the ones I purchased from M10, which say they're good for hot or cold.

 

Don't know if you have already done this but here is the relevant Methven website page - Yours looks similar to the present Echo Strata Sink Mixer All their taps have pretty good info & installation downloadable PDF fact sheets.




Create new topic



