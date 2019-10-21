I'm replacing an old flexible pipe that's been in the kitchen for 15+ years. It's working fine but I've read they should be replaced at least every ten years. I'm having a bit of trouble getting it disconnected, it's pretty tight in there and there's another little pipe behind it.

I have the water turned off, I was just going to undo the bit circled in green below. It's really right though, I'm having trouble getting it off without applying a lot of force.

I think the flexible pipe (circled red in third diagram) goes all the way up to the top of the tap, as circled in blue. Do I need to take the tap off the benchtop or something?

The new pipe (see last pic below) doesn't seem to have as long an end on it. Did I get the wrong one from M10? Or is it just a slightly different design?

Should I just have this done next time I get a plumber in? That could be a year or two away.

Pics - click to zoom.

Current Pipe

Current Pipe with diagram

Tap

New Pipe

I note that the old pipe seem to have a couple of inches of pipe above the nut where you undo it, whereas the new one doesn't have that. I think I may have the wrong flexible pipes - might need to go to plumbing store rather than M10?