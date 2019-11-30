Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Home Workshop DIY What's behind my wallpaper? Urgent help


42 posts

Geek


# 261499 30-Nov-2019 18:03
Send private message quote this post

Hi guys,

 

 

 

Been removing wallpaper and all going smoothly until this wall.

 

 

 

I basically removed the existing wallpaper and see that there is a yellow layer behind it. I'm not sure if its old paint or old wallpaper.

 

 

 

Most parts of this yellow "paper" seems to be flaky when I remove it and it is VERY hard to remove. 

 

 

 

I've attached two pictures, one showing the existing wallpaper 1-3 (layers) and a question mark as to what that yellow paper is.

 

 

 

If anyone has any idea please let me know if I should be removing it or should I just leave it, seal/skim, prime and paint.

 

 

 

Been spending a ton of time removing wallpaper and just getting sick of it lol.

 

 

 

https://imgur.com/a/AMskuGC

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page
 1 | 2 | 3
5039 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2363671 30-Nov-2019 18:25
Send private message quote this post

I think I've seen that before. Some kind of very old wall paper. It's not unusual to find multiple layers of wallpaper in old houses. It's easier to just paper a new layer over the old ones rather than strip it all back.



42 posts

Geek


  # 2363673 30-Nov-2019 18:30
Send private message quote this post

DarthKermit:

 

I think I've seen that before. Some kind of very old wall paper. It's not unusual to find multiple layers of wallpaper in old houses. It's easier to just paper a new layer over the old ones rather than strip it all back.

 

 

 

 

Are you saying I should paper over the yellow one? As I'm looking to paint and the proper way to do it is to remove all traces of wallpaper apparently.

 
 
 
 


18618 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2363683 30-Nov-2019 19:14
Send private message quote this post

unrlx:

 

DarthKermit:

 

I think I've seen that before. Some kind of very old wall paper. It's not unusual to find multiple layers of wallpaper in old houses. It's easier to just paper a new layer over the old ones rather than strip it all back.

 

 

 

 

Are you saying I should paper over the yellow one? As I'm looking to paint and the proper way to do it is to remove all traces of wallpaper apparently.

 

 

1. You should spray 100% white vinegar see what happens. That should allow you to remove it easily.

 

2. If 1. gets a low result, sand, and seal. that will, give you a base.

 

 

 

Test first on a small area



42 posts

Geek


  # 2363687 30-Nov-2019 19:27
Send private message quote this post

I've been using boiling water + sugar soap to remove the wallpaper and been working wonders for those first few layers. I will try 100% white vinegar.

Do you think just by sealing I can prime it and it won't flake in a few years?

4289 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2363696 30-Nov-2019 21:09
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Just get one of those wallpaper steamers. Makes things extremely easy.

My first place, we just went straight on top of the wallpaper with a sealer and then the colour as the paper was in good shape, just ugly. Was fine after being in it for for 4 years.



42 posts

Geek


  # 2363697 30-Nov-2019 21:11
Send private message quote this post

Yep tried that too. It was also peeling off the first layer of gib lol. Well it basically needed to get really wet but not constantly so hot till it started eating into the gib

2408 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2363729 30-Nov-2019 22:13
Send private message quote this post

Yeah you're in for a world of pain. Did this a few months back and it took ages and loads of chemicals to get most of it off.

Then hired a plasterer in to seal it, and skim coat the whole room (man the sealant product they used stank, and burned my eyes like crazy!!) Primed and painted it later and it's turned out great!




Could equally just regib the whole room, would have been about equal effort and overall faster.

 
 
 
 




42 posts

Geek


  # 2363733 30-Nov-2019 22:20
Send private message quote this post

insane: Yeah you're in for a world of pain. Did this a few months back and it took ages and loads of chemicals to get most of it off.

Then hired a plasterer in to seal it, and skim coat the whole room (man the sealant product they used stank, and burned my eyes like crazy!!) Primed and painted it later and it's turned out great!




Could equally just regib the whole room, would have been about equal effort and overall faster.


Kinda expecting this lol.

I'm doing a hallway atm and there's another two rooms which I think I'll leave till I can't be bothered doing.

I think sealing it isn't hard, plastering would be a bitch

neb

1340 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2363747 1-Dec-2019 00:02
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

unrlx:

Been removing wallpaper and all going smoothly until this wall. I basically removed the existing wallpaper and see that there is a yellow layer behind it. I'm not sure if its old paint or old wallpaper.

 

 

You've got a house with covered-up yellow wallpaper?

 

 

Sell the house. Sell it and get out now while you still can.



42 posts

Geek


  # 2363755 1-Dec-2019 00:36
Send private message quote this post

Lol thought it was a legit link until I opened it =.=

2408 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2363763 1-Dec-2019 00:59
Send private message quote this post

unrlx:
insane: Yeah you're in for a world of pain. Did this a few months back and it took ages and loads of chemicals to get most of it off.

Then hired a plasterer in to seal it, and skim coat the whole room (man the sealant product they used stank, and burned my eyes like crazy!!) Primed and painted it later and it's turned out great!




Could equally just regib the whole room, would have been about equal effort and overall faster.


Kinda expecting this lol.

I'm doing a hallway atm and there's another two rooms which I think I'll leave till I can't be bothered doing.

I think sealing it isn't hard, plastering would be a bitch


Just depends on the surface quality. I went over the paper in one room where it was still in acceptable condition, but the one bedroom and stand-alone bathroom had to be skimmed as the surface underneath was bumpy, full of old nail holes and the leftovers of various poor repair jobs.

Get a lamp and shine it from an acute angle, should bring out all the imperfections and allow you to make the best decision that most importantly works for you

Good luck with it!



42 posts

Geek


  # 2363766 1-Dec-2019 01:04
Send private message quote this post

insane:
unrlx:
insane: Yeah you're in for a world of pain. Did this a few months back and it took ages and loads of chemicals to get most of it off.

Then hired a plasterer in to seal it, and skim coat the whole room (man the sealant product they used stank, and burned my eyes like crazy!!) Primed and painted it later and it's turned out great!




Could equally just regib the whole room, would have been about equal effort and overall faster.


Kinda expecting this lol.

I'm doing a hallway atm and there's another two rooms which I think I'll leave till I can't be bothered doing.

I think sealing it isn't hard, plastering would be a bitch


Just depends on the surface quality. I went over the paper in one room where it was still in acceptable condition, but the one bedroom and stand-alone bathroom had to be skimmed as the surface underneath was bumpy, full of old nail holes and the leftovers of various poor repair jobs.

Get a lamp and shine it from an acute angle, should bring out all the imperfections and allow you to make the best decision that most importantly works for you

Good luck with it!

 

 

 

Thanks mate I'll keep that in mind.

 

The yellow wallpaper below the actual wallpaper seems to be in good condition and feels like its literally bonded with the gib (real hard thin layer to get out)

905 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2363846 1-Dec-2019 09:34
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

unrlx: Yep tried that too. It was also peeling off the first layer of gib lol. Well it basically needed to get really wet but not constantly so hot till it started eating into the gib

 

Were you using just a steamer or did you user a paper tiger  first?

 

 

 

A paper tiger puts thousands of tiny holes in the paper first before steaming it, lets the water get in behind and stops you lifting the top layer of gib.

 

Once done, you will have tiny holes in the gib but you were probably going to skim and pigseal anyway.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

3055 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2363864 1-Dec-2019 10:35
Send private message quote this post

The yellow layer looks like it has been painted. Before Paper Tigers were around you'd scuff the paint finish with 40 grit paper to let the water/steam get past the surface.

Beware of creeping elegance. Once you have the wall perfect the cornice will look scruffy then something else.



42 posts

Geek


  # 2363886 1-Dec-2019 11:17
Send private message quote this post

Bung: The yellow layer looks like it has been painted. Before Paper Tigers were around you'd scuff the paint finish with 40 grit paper to let the water/steam get past the surface.

Beware of creeping elegance. Once you have the wall perfect the cornice will look scruffy then something else.


I do use paper tiger atm. The layer is pretty dam thin so just worried about damaging the gib.

Oh you mean things might look good if I don't remove it now and screw myself a few years later?

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page



