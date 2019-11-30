Hi guys,
Been removing wallpaper and all going smoothly until this wall.
I basically removed the existing wallpaper and see that there is a yellow layer behind it. I'm not sure if its old paint or old wallpaper.
Most parts of this yellow "paper" seems to be flaky when I remove it and it is VERY hard to remove.
I've attached two pictures, one showing the existing wallpaper 1-3 (layers) and a question mark as to what that yellow paper is.
If anyone has any idea please let me know if I should be removing it or should I just leave it, seal/skim, prime and paint.
Been spending a ton of time removing wallpaper and just getting sick of it lol.