unrlx: DarthKermit: I think I've seen that before. Some kind of very old wall paper. It's not unusual to find multiple layers of wallpaper in old houses. It's easier to just paper a new layer over the old ones rather than strip it all back. Are you saying I should paper over the yellow one? As I'm looking to paint and the proper way to do it is to remove all traces of wallpaper apparently.

1. You should spray 100% white vinegar see what happens. That should allow you to remove it easily.

2. If 1. gets a low result, sand, and seal. that will, give you a base.

Test first on a small area