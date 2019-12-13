Hi Team

Has anyone come across screw piles (ground screws) that you can DIY? I'd like to build a small low deck (500mm off the grass) that I anticipate will only need to last 10 years, and I don't really want to dig and concrete posts if there is another cost effective option. There are a number of companies that install them commercially.

Example of the screw pile I'd like to use https://slutagrav.se/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/balkskruv_vara_skruvar2.png

I believe they are installed with a powerful slow spinning drill-like gadget that is braced, so that would need to be rented. You can also install them manually with a long lever, but I don't have that much space available. My Google-fu is letting me down.

Cheers