# 261761 13-Dec-2019 16:40
Hi Team

 

Has anyone come across screw piles (ground screws) that you can DIY?  I'd like to build a small low deck (500mm off the grass) that I anticipate will only need to last 10 years, and I don't really want to dig and concrete posts if there is another cost effective option.  There are a number of companies that install them commercially.

 

Example of the screw pile I'd like to use https://slutagrav.se/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/balkskruv_vara_skruvar2.png

 

I believe they are installed with a powerful slow spinning drill-like gadget that is braced, so that would need to be rented.  You can also install them manually with a long lever, but I don't have that much space available.  My Google-fu is letting me down.

 

Cheers




  # 2374967 13-Dec-2019 18:04
What about using Tuff Blocks or would that make your deck too low? Though that site shows Nurajacks which may be useful too.

 

https://www.onestopdeckshop.co.nz/timbers/joist-support/

  # 2375290 14-Dec-2019 14:27
If you're not worried about long life you can also get piles that rest in plastic bases/pads/feet that spread the weight on the ground, you just need a level area to set them in. In the case of not finding screw piles with google, try "helical pile". The pile pads/whatever will be easier though if you're trying to minimise effort.

 

 

ObSnark: If you want a deck that'll only last a decade, I can put you in touch with the Casa de Cowboy builders.

 
 
 
 


  # 2375297 14-Dec-2019 15:11
+1 for tuff blocks. Great product.

  # 2378104 18-Dec-2019 23:17
If you find a local supplier for the screw pile driver machine then I am keen to know more. 

 

I have a bunch about to arrive for solar panel framing and we are using a long pole and two guys to drive them in, and trying to modify a dingo with a post hole auger to be able to drive them in. But I'd rather not get a contractor out to just drive in 6 piles every month so i am looking to get the proper machne. The woman on alibaba said they have a local supplier but wont sell me one - instead they say i need to go to our local dealer. When I ask for their contact info, she seems to avoid the question. 




  # 2378107 18-Dec-2019 23:29
We used these guys - https://stopdigging.co.nz/ - for 3 screws when building a side gate on a hard clay base. Were reasonably priced and all done within an hour. Had I found out about them before building our deck with nurajacks, I most likely would have gone that direction for the foundations.

From memory, he just used a Makita powered (not Li battery) ‘impact driver’ with an appropriate head to fit the screws and an extendable arm, as illustrated on the website for, leverage/stability.

