The New Zealand Rocketry Associations National Launch Day is on again for 2020!

Come join us for an epic day of rocketry 1 hour south of Auckland (20mins north of Hamilton) at Taupiri.

2020's event is set to be bigger than ever, being the last day of a 3 day launch event seeing international visitors show off their stuff,

Along with a full-scale Nike Smoke Sounding rocket

There will be food and toilets available on site, along with fly-your-own rockets available for purchase,

We're all a really friendly bunch, come take a look at what it takes to launch High-Power model rockets here in NZ

Tickets can be purchased HERE (NZRA is not for profit, ticket prices go straight back to the upkeep of equipment and launch site)

I'm happy to answer any questions people may have!