New Zealand Rocketry Association National Launch Day Feb 9th 2020


# 261786 15-Dec-2019 09:07
The New Zealand Rocketry Associations National Launch Day is on again for 2020!

 

Come join us for an epic day of rocketry 1 hour south of Auckland (20mins north of Hamilton) at Taupiri.

 

2020's event is set to be bigger than ever, being the last day of a 3 day launch event seeing international visitors show off their stuff,

 

Along with a full-scale Nike Smoke Sounding rocket

 

There will be food and toilets available on site, along with fly-your-own rockets available for purchase,

 

We're all a really friendly bunch, come take a look at what it takes to launch High-Power model rockets here in NZ

 

 

 

Tickets can be purchased HERE (NZRA is not for profit, ticket prices go straight back to the upkeep of equipment and launch site)

 

 

 

I'm happy to answer any questions people may have!

 

 

 

  # 2375626 15-Dec-2019 10:49
One person supports this post
Already saw this and really was keen but will be away :(

 

how high do those rockets go? Is there like some no-fly zone on that area?




  # 2375644 15-Dec-2019 11:03
2 people support this post
That would be an awesome event, If I was not committed I would fly the family up, Kids (and me) would love that.




  # 2375689 15-Dec-2019 11:36
One person supports this post
Zeon:how high do those rockets go? Is there like some no-fly zone on that area?

 

There's a 9500ft ceiling for the day with a NOTAM in place, however special licenses are granted for higher than this, at 2019's launch day we had rockets exceeding 30,000ft, this year is set to have some more powerful ones again!



  # 2376138 16-Dec-2019 10:09
And for any of you REALLY into rockets or wanting to get involved in High-Power rocketry, info on the 3 Day event "Havoc In The Paddock" can be found here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=141&topicId=255527



  # 2407342 27-Jan-2020 09:18
One person supports this post
Hey Fellow Geekzone members,

 

 

 

Another update regarding the New Zealand Rocketry Association National Launch day on Feb 9th at Taupiri (1hr south of Auckland, 20mins north of Hamilton)


The "Nike" Smoke Replica Sounding rocket is all but completely finished, standing at 6.5m tall and launching on a "P" class motor this is going to be an awesome sight to see!

 

We've also got the "Big Red" and "Marsden" rockets making a comeback this year as well, along with a multitude of other High and Low power rockets, some of which are set to hit Mach 1.

Adults are $25 and kids $10 for the day, and you can build and fly your own small rocket for between $20-40 (there's a few different options)

There'll be food and toilets on site, but definitely bring some seats and sun protection.

 

 

 

If you'd like any more info feel free to hit us up on Facebook, or message me directly (I'll be there with my family launching rockets on the day, all the way from Christchurch)

Image: The Nike Smoke's final preparations are underway

 

  # 2407352 27-Jan-2020 09:35
Man that looks awesome! I wish I could come, but it's a bit too far away for me unfortunately.

 

Good luck for it, hope the launch goes smoothly!

