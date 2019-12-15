Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Question about vent pipe after upgrade from low pressure to main pressure HWC


Wannabe Geek


# 261801 15-Dec-2019 22:15
Hi,

I’m thinking upgrade my low pressure HWC to main pressure. I can see the vent pipe stick out from my roof. Would be a hole there when I upgrade to Main pressure? Would be way to seal it off or cap it as the vent pipe no longer required.

Ultimate Geek


  # 2376034 15-Dec-2019 22:24
Plumber should resolve it. I imagine they would just leave it in place and take some measures to stop the odd rain drop from ending up in your home, such as connecting it to the drain line, or capping it off.

Theoretically the plumber could also use the vent pipe as the discharge for the pressure relief valve the mains pressure system, assuming they accounted for the additional head of water when selecting the valve set point. No idea if this is permitted in the plumbing rules. 

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2376057 16-Dec-2019 07:17
our plumber just cut the pipe by the roof and then capped it.

 
 
 
 


Ultimate Geek


  # 2378036 18-Dec-2019 20:48
Your plumber will sort it out. In my last place the plumber cut it back just above the flashing and put a copper cap on it, just pushed It on, not brazed. It was a concrete tile roof with a lead flashing so needed to get a couple of matching tiles if I wanted it gone.

