With mine I have always just cleaned the panel filters myself.

Recently I felt like the efficiency had dropped off so I started thinking about what the issue could be.

I spoke to the guy who services our air con in our server room and he suggested the coils probably needed cleaning. He gave me a bottle of green degreaser stuff and told me what to do. Once I had a look the coils, I could see that they were pretty dirty and greasy due to the unit pretty much being in the kitchen dining area.

Sprayed the coil/fins with this magic stuff until they were fully drenched, waited a few minutes for it to work and then sprayed with clean water to rinse.

I did the same to the outdoor unit as well.

The result was amazing.. all the grease and dust and crud on the inside coils just ran off and the fins looked all shiny and new. Tested and efficiency was restored like it was brand new.