Mother in law have a couple of heat pumps.
She received this email today.
Is it necessary to book maintenance?
Is the price fair? She’s got two Daikin heat pumps imstalled. They’re a couple of years old.
Hi xxxxx,
According to our records, the heat pump at xxxxxxxxxx is due for a maintenance service.
A heat pump maintenance service normally costs $150 inc GST ($90 for any extra units we do at the same time), but right now you can make the most of our SPRING SPECIAL and pay only $120 for the first unit and $70 for the each extra!
The service covers:
Clean & disinfecting the indoor unit to prevent bacteria build up on the coil and throughout the unit
Application of anti-microbial tablet treatment in condensate drip tray to inhibit bacterial growth within the indoor unit.
Clean the indoor unit’s filters, vanes and outer covers
Check the condensate drain, flushing with disinfectant and unblock if required
Check electrical terminals and components for signs of soot
Run the unit in both heating and cooling mode to check air-out temperatures
Check the outdoor unit base and ensure the unit is level and secure
Check for obstructions in and around the unit, coil, drain and electronics to improve efficiency and performance
Check flare joints and fittings
Tighten valve caps, check electrical connections
Check and clear coil
Check refrigerant pressures are satisfactory on both heating & cooling
Clean the outside of the casing
Inspect for presence of insects and vermin in case of damage to the electronics