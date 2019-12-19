Yes, its great for summer but....
The biggest problem is in Autumn and Spring when there is still plenty of sun, but not much A/C load, and it starts to disrupt the existing baseload,
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-12-01/rise-of-rooftop-solar-power-jeopardising-wa-energy-grid/11731452
Maybe someone should them them its possible to store solar energy.
rb99
True. Must admit though should have mentioned was talking more about large scale - focused onto towers and molten salts, etc
rb99
what happened in South Australia?
BlinkyBill
Funny, that’s what I was thinking. Doesn’t South Australia have the biggest battery?........And the highest power prices in Australia.
How hard is it to turn the market completely dynamic in terms of minute by minute power prices? Even negative power prices so if people feed into the grid during bad times they literally need to pay? Would be an incentive to make a "smart" network.
BlinkyBill: what happened in South Australia?
I met lots of people from the Oz power industry on a course recently.
Solar is such a big thing that they have coal power stations shutting down *every* weekend. This is compared to a 'normal' thermal plant shutting down every ~10 years.
There's also pumped hydro projects and wind going ahead.
I know we think of oz as a coal loving place but there's panels *everywhere* in QLD. I was told there's so much solar etc. coming on stream the prediction is certain coal power stations will be brought to EOL 20 years early.
But yeah, look at the state of Oz, they're 40 years late.
Dratsab:
BlinkyBill: what happened in South Australia?
Chuckle. The cited news source is the ABC.
kingdragonfly:
For one thing, the sun sets at 8:04 pm tonight in Sydney.
How will they tell?