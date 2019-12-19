kingdragonfly:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Australia and solar


# 261881 19-Dec-2019 16:24
Many Australian politicians and much of the Aussie media seem against solar energy.

I saw the Australian news complaining about power outages, then arguing against solar energy specifically. "When the sun goes down, solar stops and that's when people need it."

For one thing, the sun sets at 8:04 pm tonight in Sydney.

II would have thought that Australia would be an ideal case for solar uptake everywhere, with government subsidies for solar instead of coal.

In summer the power curve must be high demand during daylight hours for air conditioning.

For homes, a simple timer would start the air conditioners perhaps an hour before the occupants arrived.

May I wrong?

  # 2378642 19-Dec-2019 16:29
Yes, its great for summer  but....

 

The biggest problem is in Autumn and Spring when there is still plenty of sun, but not much A/C load, and it starts to disrupt the existing baseload,

 

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-12-01/rise-of-rooftop-solar-power-jeopardising-wa-energy-grid/11731452

  # 2378646 19-Dec-2019 16:35
Maybe someone should them them its possible to store solar energy.




rb99

 
 
 
 


  # 2378648 19-Dec-2019 16:40
rb99:

 

Maybe someone should them them its possible to store solar energy.

 

 

The problem is that batteries are not cheap....and generally make the economics unworkable for many people,

 

Panels on the other hand are a cheap was to lower your own power bill,

  # 2378660 19-Dec-2019 17:09
True. Must admit though should have mentioned was talking more about large scale - focused onto towers and molten salts, etc




rb99

  # 2378672 19-Dec-2019 17:43
wellygary:

 

rb99:

 

Maybe someone should them them its possible to store solar energy.

 

 

The problem is that batteries are not cheap....and generally make the economics unworkable for many people,

 

Panels on the other hand are a cheap was to lower your own power bill,

 

 

what happened in South Australia?




BlinkyBill

  # 2378675 19-Dec-2019 17:53
BlinkyBill:

 

wellygary:

 

rb99:

 

Maybe someone should them them its possible to store solar energy.

 

 

The problem is that batteries are not cheap....and generally make the economics unworkable for many people,

 

Panels on the other hand are a cheap was to lower your own power bill,

 

 

what happened in South Australia?

 

 

Funny, that’s what I was thinking. Doesn’t South Australia have the biggest battery?........And the highest power prices in Australia.




Areas of Geek interest: Home Theatre, HTPC, Android Tablets & Phones, iProducts.

  # 2378681 19-Dec-2019 18:10
How hard is it to turn the market completely dynamic in terms of minute by minute power prices? Even negative power prices so if people feed into the grid during bad times they literally need to pay? Would be an incentive to make a "smart" network.




Speedtest 2019-10-14

 
 
 
 


  # 2378695 19-Dec-2019 18:53
BlinkyBill: what happened in South Australia? 

 

Supposedly it's growing.



  # 2378749 19-Dec-2019 20:06
I know some people don't like Jacinda, but imagine if we had a neanderthal like Morrison as PM.

He'd be thrilled if every Aussie home had a Victorian cast iron stove using coal.

The Tesla battery farm has been an outstanding success.

  # 2378802 19-Dec-2019 22:18
I met lots of people from the Oz power industry on a course recently.

 

Solar is such a big thing that they have coal power stations shutting down *every* weekend. This is compared to a 'normal' thermal plant shutting down every ~10 years.

 

There's also pumped hydro projects and wind going ahead.

 

I know we think of oz as a coal loving place but there's panels *everywhere* in QLD. I was told there's so much solar etc. coming on stream the prediction is certain coal power stations will be brought to EOL 20 years early.

 

But yeah, look at the state of Oz, they're 40 years late.

  # 2378813 19-Dec-2019 22:48
Dratsab:

 

BlinkyBill: what happened in South Australia? 

 

Supposedly it's growing.

 

 

Chuckle. The cited news source is the ABC.




Areas of Geek interest: Home Theatre, HTPC, Android Tablets & Phones, iProducts.

neb

  # 2378842 19-Dec-2019 23:47
kingdragonfly:

For one thing, the sun sets at 8:04 pm tonight in Sydney.

 

 

How will they tell?

