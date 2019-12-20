Hi all
Just wondering if anyone is in the know why the whole power prices have been so low in the last few days. Been ranging from $1 to $25 a MW according to
https://www.em6live.co.nz/Default.aspx
Probably because the hydro lakes are full again here in the South Island anyway?
I'm guessing the lakes being over full has something to do with it...
https://www.transpower.co.nz/system-operator/security-supply/hydro-information#Current Hydro Situation
Also demand is about to fall off a cliff as the Xmas Shutdowns start... (and some may have already happened)
https://www.transpower.co.nz/system-operator/security-supply/market-indicators#Demand
Cheers for the links