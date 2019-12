I'm wanting to replace my old style switchboard with one of the flush style (and move it a couple of meters at the same time).

Anyone know of any options here for the meters to be in the switchboard (I have two phases)? My meters are currently in the house, on the switchboard. I don't want to move them outside if I can help it.

I've seen DIN mounted meters, but I doubt they will be approved by the electrical suppliers.

