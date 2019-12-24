Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Workshop DIYleak water pipe - what's covered by insurance

zyo



440 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 261946 24-Dec-2019 10:16
Send private message quote this post

About 2 weeks ago we had a leak in the upstairs bathroom pipe (one of the angled connector has failed), as a result all the cabinets got water damage and the downstairs bathroom ceiling had to be cut open to fix the leak.

 

 

 

I am with Tower insurance and they sent an assessor to quote the repair cost.

 

 

 

I was told the plumber cost (around 500NZD) is related to fixing the cause and is not covered by the policy (which only cover the resultant water damage)

 

 

 

Is that correct? Im a bit surprised that the repair itself isn't covered.

Create new topic
14509 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2380810 24-Dec-2019 10:19
Send private message quote this post

It would depend on the fine print of your policy. You should have a document either in paper form or online that details exclusions.




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

There is no planet B

 

 

zyo



440 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2380812 24-Dec-2019 10:22
Send private message quote this post

MikeB4:

 

It would depend on the fine print of your policy. You should have a document either in paper form or online that details exclusions.

 

 

 

 

Here it is.

 

http://tower.co.nz/pw/Provider_House_Maxi_03_15.pdf

 

 

 

It's quite confusing to me....

 
 
 
 


14509 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2380818 24-Dec-2019 10:27
Send private message quote this post

Section 10 "What you are not insured for" has the following...

 

"and process of cleaning, repairing or restoring" 

 

 

 

 

"the cost of remedying or repairing any inherent fault, defective workmanship, materials or design"

 

 

 

 

I am not a lawyer but I guess this is the exclusion they are using.

 

 




Mike
Retired IT Manager. 
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

There is no planet B

 

 

2958 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2380821 24-Dec-2019 10:29
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

it's under gradual damage , they will pay for the damage caused by the leak but not the cost of finding and repairing the leak . ie the plumber.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

4640 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2380828 24-Dec-2019 10:42
Send private message quote this post

As long as your can get it covered ndrit a single event and not gradual. Then it should be covered (subject to your policy). We had a leak spring under the house that is requiring a fair chunk of our wooden floors replaced.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

90 posts

Master Geek


  # 2380830 24-Dec-2019 10:42
Send private message quote this post

I have this same policy and, having read it myself, would say that this sounds about right. If you are unhappy with their decision you are welcome to raise a complaint and then subsequently contact the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman.

zyo



440 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2380836 24-Dec-2019 10:52
Send private message quote this post

Sounds like Tower is being reasonable here based on the policy.

 

It's not too much money and I wouldn't really want to get stressed over during this time of the year.

 

 

 
 
 
 


18572 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2380852 24-Dec-2019 11:17
Send private message quote this post

I cant see why any insurance would pay for repairs and maintenance. They cover damage

Banana?
4892 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2380856 24-Dec-2019 11:27
Send private message quote this post

Same thing happened to us a few years back.

 

When the house was built, a screw went into the drain pipe from the kitchen sink, which went down inside the wall of the Laundry below. Eventually, the screw rusted out and the drain leaked slowly into the wall, which ballooned out and needed to be replaced.

 

Insurance paid for the wall and reinstatement. We had to pay for the plumber to come and find and fix the leak.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.