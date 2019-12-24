About 2 weeks ago we had a leak in the upstairs bathroom pipe (one of the angled connector has failed), as a result all the cabinets got water damage and the downstairs bathroom ceiling had to be cut open to fix the leak.
I am with Tower insurance and they sent an assessor to quote the repair cost.
I was told the plumber cost (around 500NZD) is related to fixing the cause and is not covered by the policy (which only cover the resultant water damage)
Is that correct? Im a bit surprised that the repair itself isn't covered.