Does anyone have experience of the Weber 1000 (or 2000) BBQ. I don't think I need dual zone.

I am thinking of a new BBQ.

I spent quite a bit on money on a Rinnai Stainless Steel 5 Burner BBQ. Overall, my thoughts are, not all parts can withstand the NZ weather i.e. rust.

And the LPG cylinder rusts like anything.

So, I am thinking of a Weber 1000 Electric BBQ, and placed on a simple outdoor table.

That way, I can move both to undercover shelter.