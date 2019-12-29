Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Taking back control of a monitored alarm system - adding an IP module myself


27 posts

Geek


# 262002 29-Dec-2019 10:48
I'm looking to drop my reliance on a telephone line, however I have a Bosch house alarm system that uses it for monitoring. Just basic PIR sensors and a few hard-wired smoke alarms.

 

I'd like to look at some kind of self-monitoring solution, however the quote for an IP module installation is astronomical (>$750). The module itself is about $300.

 

I feel that if I can get the hardware and correct information up-front, I can probably sort it out myself, but one thing that bothers me is the "installer's passcode", which I would need in order to provision the new IP module within the system.

 

Since I own the alarm system, do I have any way of obtaining or resetting the installer code? The system is currently monitored by Recon, however I suspect they will be very unwilling to share the code, especially if they reuse it across multiple installs.

 

What kind of options do I have?

15458 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2382395 29-Dec-2019 11:05
Do you really need to get alerted when it goes off? Maybe the deterrent of the siren is enough?

When I left monitoring my company gave me all the information I asked for. It was easy to get monitored by another company.

4642 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2382405 29-Dec-2019 11:32
Without buying the up module the only other diy solution is an arduino...or to look at one of Konnected options (either replace the main board or add their interface board).

Once you’ve got an up module then there should be ways of talking to it. Hopefully the monitoring company with either give you the codes, or change them to something other than their standard ones.




3495 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2382408 29-Dec-2019 11:53
meowsqueak: Since I own the alarm system, do I have any way of obtaining or resetting the installer code? The system is currently monitored by Recon, however I suspect they will be very unwilling to share the code, especially if they reuse it across multiple installs.

 

You suspect correctly. If the installer code got into the wild you'd have burglars breaking into houses without fear of alarms as they'd simply be able to put this code in...

