I'm looking to drop my reliance on a telephone line, however I have a Bosch house alarm system that uses it for monitoring. Just basic PIR sensors and a few hard-wired smoke alarms.

I'd like to look at some kind of self-monitoring solution, however the quote for an IP module installation is astronomical (>$750). The module itself is about $300.

I feel that if I can get the hardware and correct information up-front, I can probably sort it out myself, but one thing that bothers me is the "installer's passcode", which I would need in order to provision the new IP module within the system.

Since I own the alarm system, do I have any way of obtaining or resetting the installer code? The system is currently monitored by Recon, however I suspect they will be very unwilling to share the code, especially if they reuse it across multiple installs.

What kind of options do I have?