I got some exterior rgb led strips for Christmas. They look amazing.



I now need a controller and am looking at these magic home units.



NZ$ 9.03 30%OFF | RGB RGBW RGB-WW-CW Wifi LED Controller DC12V 24V 16 Million Colors Music and Timer Wifi Control for RGB RGBW LED Strip.

https://a.aliexpress.com/rlLgFPKY



Anyone have any experience? I'm a bit shady about having another Chinese account but you know cheap cheap cheap.