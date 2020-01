If you are talking about trees that are touching or less than 4 metres from electricity distribution lines (I am assuming that those trees are near actual distribution lines and not overhead service lines that only serve your property - let me know if that assumption is wrong), any arborists that tries to work on those trees must be authorised by the distributor and have the right competencies to do so. Have a look on Wellington Electricity’s website for further useful information

Also, if your trees are close to distribution lines and various criteria are met, you might be able to declare “no interest” in them and have the burden of those trees’ management potentially shift to the distributor. To understand more how all this works, suggest you Google “No interest tree notice” and have a look at the second result from Unison, another distributor based in Hawkes Bay. One thing to bear in mind is that if the distributor accepts your no interest declaration, they may manage the trees involved as they think fit.

in the first instance, in the interest of both avoiding some potential costs and to get good advice on the Electricity (Hazard from Trees) Regulations 2003, I suggest you make contact with Treescape. They are the vegetation management contractors that Wellington Electricity uses.