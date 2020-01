I had a 6 year old rangehood stop working as the extractor fan unit died. I was ready to go all CGA on them but without too much hassle they agreed via a phone call to replace it at their cost. Overall been a better experience than I had expected and based on that not so concerned about my much more $$ double door fridge. Good to see this is at least as good as the Samsung approach for the Induction Hob power board issues I've been blessed with. Always at Xmas, lol.